Ohio's Hidden Preserve Is Packed With Lakes, Streams, Trails, And Forests For A Beautiful Day Of Adventure
The Buckeye State is renowned for its outdoor and nature activities, such as the Storybook Trails, which are enchanting, unique, and family-friendly outdoor experiences featuring beloved children's books scattered throughout Ohio's parks. Tucked away in the quiet suburb of Cleveland is Gardenview Horticultural Park, a lush secret garden park that makes for a stunning setting for leisurely walks and picnics. Another family-friendly hidden gem is Richfield Heritage Preserve, a 336-acre preserve located in Richfield, 20 miles south of Cleveland. Besides its rich history as a pioneer farm, inventor's estate, fruit orchard, and former Girl Scout campground, it's a bewildering piece of land filled with natural beauty, perfect for a leisurely excursion.
You can easily reach the Richfield Heritage Preserve for a day trip from downtown Cleveland. Take Interstate 77 (I-77) South, and the journey should be under 30 minutes. The preserve is open 365 days a year, from sunrise to sundown, and admission is free. The best time to go depends on what you are looking for. For green shoots and blooming wildflowers, visit in the spring. Autumn is the best time to camp and experience one of the best fall foliage. From primitive campsites to campgrounds with fire pits and picnic tables, and staying in one of the heritage cabins on the grounds, you can immerse yourself in nature for as many days as you wish. Regardless of what season you visit, you will be in awe of this wonderland of trickling streams, serene lakes, and verdant forests.
The fascinating history of Richfield Heritage Preserve
Before the Richfield Joint Recreation District purchased it in 2016, the land was inaccessible to the public for over 75 years. The land was first cultivated in 1800, when it belonged to the pioneering Oviatt family. The family eventually sold the land — the southern portion to inventor James Kirby and the northern to businessman Clarence J. Neal.
James Kirby was most famous for inventing the vacuum cleaner in 1914. He put his inventive abilities to work on his land. Kirby merged the two streams on his property, creating Lake Jinelle, which remains one of the attractions on the preserve. Lake Jinelle is the only body of water in America that's patented, thanks to Kirby's invention of a dam that generated electricity through a water-powered mill wheel. This innovation not only air-conditioned his family's home but also eliminated the lake's sediment deposits, which extended its lifespan. Kirby also built the Garfield Hall at the head of Jinelle Lake. It's renowned for having a bouncy dance floor, as Kirby outfitted it with industrial-strength springs.
The Neals planted apples and peaches on their property, creating Neal Fruit Farm. They also built several structures, North House, Amity House, and Coach House, which are all examples of fine historical preservation that are open to tours at designated times. Eventually, the Kirbys sold the land to the Cleveland Girl Scout Council and renamed it Camp Julia Crowell in 1937. Throughout the 1950s, the compound became a popular troop campground that was also open to the public. The Council eventually acquired the land owned by Neals, and the Girl Scouts used the historical structures for various activities.
Explore the natural beauty of Richfield Heritage Preserve
Camp Julia Crowell closed in 2000, and the Richfield Joint Recreation District purchased the land, renaming it Richfield Heritage Preserve. The organization has since been the custodian of the gorgeous land, preserving historic buildings, maintaining the grounds, and providing public access. You can enjoy Lake Jinelle, the historical structures, and the surrounding nature by hiking some of the vintage trails. The Full Moon Trail is a 2.5-mile circuit that takes you around most of the historic structures through the forest, creeks, streams, and meadows. To see the famed lake, take the Lake Jinelle/Lower Lake Trail. It's arguably the most scenic trail at the preserve, and you'll also pass by Garfield Hall, Kirby House, and see the dam Kirby built. The best-kept secret of the preserve is the existence of a hidden waterfall, accessible by hiking the White Loop Trail. It's a gorgeous hike that's less than a mile around Lake Jinelle (which is also known as Lower Lake).
Richfield Heritage Preserve is a habitat for many birds and a haven for aviary enthusiasts. Always keep an ear out for birds as you walk, and you might spot different types of woodpeckers, Acadian Flycatchers, Goldfinch, Canada Goose, and many more. There are many recommended trails, and the best places to find birds are near Lake Jinelle. The Crescent Trail is another good birdwatching spot. You can also experience one of the Storybook Trails at Richfield Heritage Preserve, where you might find red-breasted nuthatches and Cooper's hawks. Many of the trails are shaded and could be muddy, so wear waterproof hiking boots. If you can't get enough of Ohio's breathtaking scenery, you can also head to the underrated Punderson State Park, offering family cottages, scenic campgrounds, and more. It's also just a 45-minute drive from Cleveland.