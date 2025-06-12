Ohio's Hidden Preserve Is Packed With Lakes, Streams, Trails, And Forests For A Beautiful Day Of Adventure

Before the Richfield Joint Recreation District purchased it in 2016, the land was inaccessible to the public for over 75 years. The land was first cultivated in 1800, when it belonged to the pioneering Oviatt family. The family eventually sold the land — the southern portion to inventor James Kirby and the northern to businessman Clarence J. Neal.

James Kirby was most famous for inventing the vacuum cleaner in 1914. He put his inventive abilities to work on his land. Kirby merged the two streams on his property, creating Lake Jinelle, which remains one of the attractions on the preserve. Lake Jinelle is the only body of water in America that's patented, thanks to Kirby's invention of a dam that generated electricity through a water-powered mill wheel. This innovation not only air-conditioned his family's home but also eliminated the lake's sediment deposits, which extended its lifespan. Kirby also built the Garfield Hall at the head of Jinelle Lake. It's renowned for having a bouncy dance floor, as Kirby outfitted it with industrial-strength springs.

The Neals planted apples and peaches on their property, creating Neal Fruit Farm. They also built several structures, North House, Amity House, and Coach House, which are all examples of fine historical preservation that are open to tours at designated times. Eventually, the Kirbys sold the land to the Cleveland Girl Scout Council and renamed it Camp Julia Crowell in 1937. Throughout the 1950s, the compound became a popular troop campground that was also open to the public. The Council eventually acquired the land owned by Neals, and the Girl Scouts used the historical structures for various activities.