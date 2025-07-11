Hidden In Massachusetts' Gorgeous Berkshires Is An Idyllic Trail To A Mesmerizing Waterfall
The Berkshires of Western Massachusetts are one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, known for stunning foliage, cultural attractions, and incredible outdoor opportunities. Located in Savoy, Massachusetts, just about 25 minutes from the vibrant college town of North Adams, Tannery Falls is a short yet rewarding hike to a mesmerizing waterfall. The trail to the main falls is a moderately challenging 0.5-mile loop that takes about 20 minutes to complete.
During this hike, take in the natural beauty of the surrounding Savoy Mountain State Forest and the 80-foot-tall Tannery Falls waterfall. A little further up the trail, look carefully to see Parker Brook Falls, another set of cascades plunging 40 feet. Bring a snack to enjoy as you sit, relax, and take in the beauty of these two natural wonders.
Those looking for a more challenging hike with views of Tannery and Parker Brook Falls can pick up the Tannery Trail on New State Road and complete a full loop by returning via the Ross Brook Trail and Tannery Road. On average, hikers complete this 5.1-mile loop trail to Tannery Falls in around two hours and 15 minutes, depending on break times and pace.
Explore more hiking destinations in Western Massachusetts
Full of stunning state parks, alluring forests, and countless outdoor recreation opportunities, the Berkshires host heaps of other hiking trails that range from hill climbs to high peaks. Massachusetts' highest point is the famous Mount Greylock, sitting at 3,491 feet in elevation and boasting views as far as 90 miles away on a clear day. The summit can be reached on foot via several hiking trails, like Cheshire Harbor Trail or the Thunderbolt Trail, as well as seasonally by car via Mount Greylock Road and Rockwell Road. The mountaintop features the 93-foot-tall Veterans War Memorial Tower (which offers even more expansive views) and the Bascom Lodge (which provides seasonal dining opportunities, accommodations, and events).
Find more leisurely hiking adventures at Clarksburg State Park, an under-the-radar Massachusetts state park with stunning lakeside views. This remote spot has 368 acres of hardwood forest, which includes 46 wooded campsites along Mausert's Pond and nearly 5 miles of scenic trails. Camping fees will run Massachusetts residents about $17 per night and non-residents about $54 per night. Daily parking fees are collected from May to September and are $5 for residents and $20 for non-residents.
Discover arts and culture in the Berkshires
The Berkshires are an ideal destination for New Englanders seeking not just natural beauty but also history, art, and culture. Charming Williamstown is known for its vibrant fine arts scene in the foothills of the Berkshires. Here, find the Clark Art Institute (aka The Clark), which is both a public art museum and a center for academic research focused on art and history. The museum features art of all types, ranging from ceramic sculptures to Renaissance-era paintings.
This region is also home to New England's most cherished outdoor concert venue. Tanglewood attracts 350,000 annual visitors and is the official home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra during the summer months. Located in the town of Lenox, Massachusetts, the venue is under two and a half hours from Boston and three hours from New York City. Over the years, Tanglewood has hosted famous acts like Arlo Guthrie, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Dolly Parton. Don't miss your chance to dance under the stars this summer at one of the world's favorite music festival venues.