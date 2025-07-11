Hidden In Massachusetts' Gorgeous Berkshires Is An Idyllic Trail To A Mesmerizing Waterfall

The Berkshires of Western Massachusetts are one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, known for stunning foliage, cultural attractions, and incredible outdoor opportunities. Located in Savoy, Massachusetts, just about 25 minutes from the vibrant college town of North Adams, Tannery Falls is a short yet rewarding hike to a mesmerizing waterfall. The trail to the main falls is a moderately challenging 0.5-mile loop that takes about 20 minutes to complete.

During this hike, take in the natural beauty of the surrounding Savoy Mountain State Forest and the 80-foot-tall Tannery Falls waterfall. A little further up the trail, look carefully to see Parker Brook Falls, another set of cascades plunging 40 feet. Bring a snack to enjoy as you sit, relax, and take in the beauty of these two natural wonders.

Those looking for a more challenging hike with views of Tannery and Parker Brook Falls can pick up the Tannery Trail on New State Road and complete a full loop by returning via the Ross Brook Trail and Tannery Road. On average, hikers complete this 5.1-mile loop trail to Tannery Falls in around two hours and 15 minutes, depending on break times and pace.