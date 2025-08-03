Hidden In Massachusetts' Berkshire Mountain Foothills Is A Charming Artsy Town With A Whimsical Garden

For an ultra-immersive experience, stay at the Three Sisters' Airbnb. The sanctuary hosts a two-bedroom, craftsman-style apartment decked out with Wi-Fi, a flatscreen TV, a kitchen, and air conditioning. Since it boasts an impressive 4.93 rating out of over 400 reviews on Airbnb at the time of writing, it's clear guests love the apartment. Gushes a review from one guest on Airbnb: "As if the art and nature weren't amazing enough, the Airbnb is also so cute, cozy, spacious, and immaculately clean."

The sanctuary's Airbnb is a great base for exploring the best of outdoors Goshen, as well as several surrounding Berkshire's towns. The neighboring Daughters of the American Revolution State Forest features several campsites and a lake that's perfect for sailing, fishing, and kayaking. It's also lined with 15 miles of trails where you can hike, mountain bike, and go horseback riding. If you're visiting Goshen in the winter, you can ice skate, ski, and snowshoe around Goshen.

If you're staying for longer and want a day trip, head about an hour and a half from Goshen toward Connecticut to historic and charming Sheffield, the oldest town in the Berkshires, which dates back to 1733. Sheffield is filled with quaint antique shops, and it's home to Butler Sculpture Park, another whimsical New England garden lined with fascinating sculptures. For an artsy fix closer to Goshen, vibrant and culturally-rich Northampton is only a quick 20-minute drive away. Northampton is brimming with lovely galleries and museums, and its swoonworthy Smith College Botanic Garden is an outstanding show of Mother Nature. From Boston, Goshen is a little over a two-hour drive west. Alternatively, you can ride the bus into Goshen, or take an Amtrak train from Boston to Northampton, then take a taxi or Uber into Goshen.