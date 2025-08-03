Hidden In Massachusetts' Berkshire Mountain Foothills Is A Charming Artsy Town With A Whimsical Garden
The serene Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts are home to some of America's most artsy and picturesque towns. Among these is charming Goshen, a rural 18-square-mile enclave hidden amongst rolling foothills that's best known as a summer getaway for Bay Staters who prefer its idyllic, lakeside shores to more posh, touristy towns located on Martha's Vineyard. One essential destination in off-the-radar Goshen is Three Sisters Sanctuary, a whimsical 8-acre garden filled with sculptures, fairies, dragons, butterflies, shimmering mosaics, and spiritual art installations. Nestled in lush woodlands beside the majestic Daughters of the American Revolution State Forest, Three Sisters is a harmonious fusion of the Berkshire's artistic roots and outstanding natural beauty.
Three Sisters Sanctuary is a labor of love created by Richard M. Richardson, a visionary environmental artist who named the enchanting garden in honor of the three daughters he raised in his home here. The surreal grounds currently function as an events and artistic venue, although the garden was originally conceived as a healing and gathering space inspired by the loss of Richardson's oldest daughter. Guided by her spirit, Richardson assembled fantastical artworks on the property, which also hosts an antique stove shop he used to run. The stove shop is now a fanciful museum that's marked by an eclectic entryway festooned with birdhouses, a mermaid, and old bicycle frames among other recycled bric-a-brac.
Wandering the Berkshires' whimsical Three Sisters Sanctuary
Wandering through the exhibition areas dotting Three Sisters Sanctuary's whimsical woodland feels like traversing a fairy tale. From glasswork to sculptures, you'll discover fascinating works of art and standout installations created by Richardson and other select artists. One unique highlight is Dragon's Den, an undulating stone wall where visitors have taken to tucking notes and trinkets between the rocks. Sitting atop the wall, which is meant to form a dragon's body, is a mosaic-tiled dragon's head that breathes 8-foot plumes of actual fire. The wild piece is an artistic collaboration between Richardson and Burning Man artist Swig Miller.
Standing Stones is a contemplative counterpoint to the fiery Dragon's Den. While Richardson was excavating his property to install a water line, he discovered a cache of hulking stones leftover from when the city of Goshen had constructed a new highway in the 1960s. Richardson repurposed more than 200 of the discarded stones into meditative art, arranging them vertically to stand loftily alongside the garden's towering trees and topiaries. Other magical garden marvels include a labyrinth perched beside tranquil wetlands, a stained-glass fairy house adorned with winsome statues, and an enchanting butterfly garden.
The sanctuary is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission costs $20 for adults, and it's free for children 12 and under. Visitors who would like to support the sanctuary's mission and upkeep are welcome to become members. The Three Sisters' website outlines several tiers of membership, ranging from a $65 Individual pledge to a Memorial Garden membership that costs $500. However, the website isn't clear about what membership entails, so it's best to email or call before making a donation.
Explore the best Goshen, Massachussetts, has to offer
For an ultra-immersive experience, stay at the Three Sisters' Airbnb. The sanctuary hosts a two-bedroom, craftsman-style apartment decked out with Wi-Fi, a flatscreen TV, a kitchen, and air conditioning. Since it boasts an impressive 4.93 rating out of over 400 reviews on Airbnb at the time of writing, it's clear guests love the apartment. Gushes a review from one guest on Airbnb: "As if the art and nature weren't amazing enough, the Airbnb is also so cute, cozy, spacious, and immaculately clean."
The sanctuary's Airbnb is a great base for exploring the best of outdoors Goshen, as well as several surrounding Berkshire's towns. The neighboring Daughters of the American Revolution State Forest features several campsites and a lake that's perfect for sailing, fishing, and kayaking. It's also lined with 15 miles of trails where you can hike, mountain bike, and go horseback riding. If you're visiting Goshen in the winter, you can ice skate, ski, and snowshoe around Goshen.
If you're staying for longer and want a day trip, head about an hour and a half from Goshen toward Connecticut to historic and charming Sheffield, the oldest town in the Berkshires, which dates back to 1733. Sheffield is filled with quaint antique shops, and it's home to Butler Sculpture Park, another whimsical New England garden lined with fascinating sculptures. For an artsy fix closer to Goshen, vibrant and culturally-rich Northampton is only a quick 20-minute drive away. Northampton is brimming with lovely galleries and museums, and its swoonworthy Smith College Botanic Garden is an outstanding show of Mother Nature. From Boston, Goshen is a little over a two-hour drive west. Alternatively, you can ride the bus into Goshen, or take an Amtrak train from Boston to Northampton, then take a taxi or Uber into Goshen.