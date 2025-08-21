An Ohio City With Small Town Charm Has Museums, Shops, And Outdoor Fun In The Appalachian Foothills
Dover, Ohio, may not have the same reputation as a tourist hotspot as, say, Cleveland, but its relative obscurity only adds to its allure. If you're willing to look past its seemingly ordinary veneer, you'll discover a town that's filled with all kinds of fun things to do. With museums, shops, and outdoor adventures to embark on in the Appalachian foothills, there's something for everyone in the quaint town of Dover.
Despite its rustic location, Dover is actually fairly easy to get to. It's only about 85 miles south of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and less than two hours by car from John Glenn Columbus International Airport. For much of the year, Dover can be on the cooler side, so if you plan to spend much of your stay outdoors, it's recommended that you visit in the summer. There are plenty of lodging options in the area, including Dover Inn & Suites, Comfort Inn & Suites Dover, and Quality Inn Dover. And while you're there, don't forget to try out some local cuisine at such eateries as Factory Street Pub & Grill, El Hefe, and Sammy Sue's BBQ.
If you're looking for a place where you can shop till you drop, then Dover is for you. Most small towns have a quaint bookstore, and Dover is no different; it's appropriately-named The Bibliophile, where you'll find countless new and used books to sort through. Treat yourself to something tasty at Yoder's Hometown Market, which carries tons of unique food items you won't find anywhere else. Stop by Bolek's Craft Supplies to find the arts materials you need to finish that creative project. But Dover isn't the only shopper's heaven in the Buckeye State — just outside Cincinnati is Ohio's walkable city with indie shops, craft cider, and college campus charm.
Dover's quaint museums
Because so much of Dover's past is preserved, history buffs should add this city to their travel wishlist. To get an idea of life in Dover in the late 1800s, visit the Reeves Victorian Home and the accompanying Carriage House Museum. The Dover Historical Society has gone to great lengths to bring these two structures back to life so that they instantly take guests back in time. The Reeves Victorian Home is a massive, luxurious mansion filled with stunning period decor and antiques. It should be noted, however, that because of its antiquated architecture, the Reeves Victorian Home is not recommended for those in wheelchairs. Meanwhile, the Carriage House Museum is filled with conveyances from the turn of the century, from a horse-drawn carriage to an early electric car, demonstrating the evolution of transportation from that era.
Ernest "Mooney" Warther was a brilliant and acclaimed wood sculptor who crafted many pieces that used the steam engine as their subject. Today, his life and work are preserved in Dover's Ernest Warther Museum and Gardens. Visitors can get a glimpse into this creative genius's mind by exploring the Warther Family Home, the "Button House," Mooney's Workshop, and the Dave Warther Arboretum. The estate even hosts numerous events, such as the Annual Warther's Christmas Tree Festival. For those interested in the state's contributions to the arts, the Ernest Warther Museum and Gardens is a part of Ohio's Creativity Trail.
For those with a morbid curiosity, there's the Famous Endings Museum, which is, unsurprisingly, operated by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Here, you can peruse documents, recordings, photographs, and other materials related to countless cultural icons, including politicians, celebrities, and historical figures. If you're looking for more historical intrigue, one of Ohio's prettiest historic towns is a living museum today.
Oodles of outdoor fun in Dover
Dover is surrounded by tons of natural beauty, making it perfect for those who are especially keen to get away from it all. Wood's Tall Timber Resort is a one-stop destination for all manner of outside fun. Besides being a lovely place to stay overnight with its RV sites, cabins, cottages, and houses to rent, the resort also has a bevy of activities, including swimming, ziplining, golf, fishing, paddling, and so much more. Plus, Wood's Tall Timber Resort hosts numerous events from May to October, so be sure to plan your trip accordingly to get the most out of your stay. For a more traditional camping experience, there's Camp Tuscazoar, which features primitive camping, scenic trails, a museum to learn more about the region's history, and even a trading post to bulk up on gear.
If you're into hiking, Dover's surrounding areas have no shortage of picturesque trails. Dover Dam is a prominent landmark in the region and sits at the nexus of various trails, such as the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath. This trail passes along an old train route, offering hikers both natural and historical scenery to bask in. Lasting just over 20 miles in length, the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath is only of moderate difficulty, though it does have some challenges to be aware of, such as some uneven terrain and narrow portions of the path. Here's a tip from an AllTrails reviewer: "I hike this section of the Towpath Trail often and love the history of Fort Laurens, the canal and Zoar, Ohio. Lock 7 is a great place to take a break and sit on the bench and relax." And for even more adventures outside, Ohio's stunning park has quartz cliffs, secluded camping spots, and endless outdoor activities.