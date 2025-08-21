An Ohio City With Small Town Charm Has Museums, Shops, And Outdoor Fun In The Appalachian Foothills

Dover, Ohio, may not have the same reputation as a tourist hotspot as, say, Cleveland, but its relative obscurity only adds to its allure. If you're willing to look past its seemingly ordinary veneer, you'll discover a town that's filled with all kinds of fun things to do. With museums, shops, and outdoor adventures to embark on in the Appalachian foothills, there's something for everyone in the quaint town of Dover.

Despite its rustic location, Dover is actually fairly easy to get to. It's only about 85 miles south of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and less than two hours by car from John Glenn Columbus International Airport. For much of the year, Dover can be on the cooler side, so if you plan to spend much of your stay outdoors, it's recommended that you visit in the summer. There are plenty of lodging options in the area, including Dover Inn & Suites, Comfort Inn & Suites Dover, and Quality Inn Dover. And while you're there, don't forget to try out some local cuisine at such eateries as Factory Street Pub & Grill, El Hefe, and Sammy Sue's BBQ.

If you're looking for a place where you can shop till you drop, then Dover is for you. Most small towns have a quaint bookstore, and Dover is no different; it's appropriately-named The Bibliophile, where you'll find countless new and used books to sort through. Treat yourself to something tasty at Yoder's Hometown Market, which carries tons of unique food items you won't find anywhere else. Stop by Bolek's Craft Supplies to find the arts materials you need to finish that creative project. But Dover isn't the only shopper's heaven in the Buckeye State — just outside Cincinnati is Ohio's walkable city with indie shops, craft cider, and college campus charm.