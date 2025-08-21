Situated Between Vienna And Budapest Is Hungary's Historic City With Summer Festivals And Painted Church Ceilings

Central Europe is home to some of the world's most outstanding architecture. In 2024, more than eight million tourists visited the Czech capital, drawn by its remarkable landmarks such as the majestic Prague Castle. While not everyone has the chance to explore the region's standout capitals, like Belgrade, Bratislava, or Vienna, on a scenic Danube River cruise, the area's excellent rail connections make it easy to go beyond a single destination. Limiting a trip to just one city would be a missed opportunity to uncover the lesser-known corners of Central Europe. Budapest may be the region's crown jewel, but the rest of Hungary has amazing and affordable places to venture beyond the capital in search of a more authentic experience of the real country. The city of Győr offers exactly that.

Trains from Budapest and Vienna reach Győr in under 90 minutes, while buses from Bratislava pull in around the hour mark. Known for its vibrant summer festival calendar, including DumDum Fest for ravers and Győrkőc Festival for children, the city itself marvels visitors all year round with its stunning church interiors. The painted church ceilings like the ones found at Győr Basilica, the St. Ignatius Benedictine Church, as well as its Carmelite Church are truly breathtaking. Impressive frescoes can also be enjoyed at its museums such as the Jesuit-built Széchényi Pharmacy Museum.