Amtrak's New Shoreside Route Transports Travelers Through The Scenic Cities Of The Gulf Coast

The long-awaited, "Mardi Gras route" officially launches on August 18, 2025, with standard fares for the entire journey from New Orleans to Mobile starting as low as $15 one way. The four stops along the way are all located in Mississippi: Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula. Each of these stops offers something different for visitors.

The charming coastal town of Bay St. Louis beckons with a beautiful beach boardwalk, a fishing pier, fabulous boutique shops, and seafood restaurants serving up fresh Gulf Coast oysters. In fact, the New Year's Eve "oyster drop" is an annual tradition in Bay St. Louis. The exciting city of Biloxi has often been dubbed the "Vegas of the South," with eight casinos in the city (including the Hard Rock Hotel Casino), plus several others in neighboring areas. If you're not much for Lady Luck, you can spend some time on Biloxi Beach, explore the lighthouse, or visit the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.

With a population of 74,000, the city of Gulfport has a huge roster of activities for visitors, ranging from indoor attractions like theaters, casinos, and museums to outdoor pursuits like waterparks, fishing charters, and airboat tours. While you're there, be sure to explore Fishbone Alley, a vibrant area with street art and local seafood. The city is also home to theaters, museums, fishing charters, mini golf, and more. Lastly, the quaint Mississippi town of Pascagoula is the closest to Mobile (about 40 miles), and is about an hours' drive from Dauphin Island (over a scenic bridge). Pascagoula also offers visitors hiking and biking trails, charter boats, museums, and seafood restaurants.