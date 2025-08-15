Amtrak's New Shoreside Route Transports Travelers Through The Scenic Cities Of The Gulf Coast
Travelers visiting cities along the Gulf Coast will soon have another transportation option for getting there: the train. Amtrak's new "Mardi Gras route" is slated to take its first early next week, connecting New Orleans, Louisiana, with Mobile, Alabama. The appropriately named-route is a nod to both cities, as Mobile has the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the nation, and the New Orleans' festival has become iconic. Although it's a "new" route for 2025, the New Orleans to Mobile passenger route regularly ran for many years before Hurricane Katrina caused severe damage back in 2005, and it's been closed ever since.
If you're taking the journey to the Big Easy, whether you want to party on Bourbon Street or are looking for an authentic, less touristy vibe, the twice-daily route (morning and evening) makes getting to New Orleans a breeze. The city of Mobile offers visitors a rich history with several unique museums, plus a fabulous, lesser-known culinary scene and ferry service to the stunning soft-sand beaches of Dauphin Island. The new train route will include stops at four scenic cities along the Gulf Coast, providing travelers with many under-the-radar beaches and activities.
Explore exciting destinations on the Gulf Coast
The long-awaited, "Mardi Gras route" officially launches on August 18, 2025, with standard fares for the entire journey from New Orleans to Mobile starting as low as $15 one way. The four stops along the way are all located in Mississippi: Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula. Each of these stops offers something different for visitors.
The charming coastal town of Bay St. Louis beckons with a beautiful beach boardwalk, a fishing pier, fabulous boutique shops, and seafood restaurants serving up fresh Gulf Coast oysters. In fact, the New Year's Eve "oyster drop" is an annual tradition in Bay St. Louis. The exciting city of Biloxi has often been dubbed the "Vegas of the South," with eight casinos in the city (including the Hard Rock Hotel Casino), plus several others in neighboring areas. If you're not much for Lady Luck, you can spend some time on Biloxi Beach, explore the lighthouse, or visit the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.
With a population of 74,000, the city of Gulfport has a huge roster of activities for visitors, ranging from indoor attractions like theaters, casinos, and museums to outdoor pursuits like waterparks, fishing charters, and airboat tours. While you're there, be sure to explore Fishbone Alley, a vibrant area with street art and local seafood. The city is also home to theaters, museums, fishing charters, mini golf, and more. Lastly, the quaint Mississippi town of Pascagoula is the closest to Mobile (about 40 miles), and is about an hours' drive from Dauphin Island (over a scenic bridge). Pascagoula also offers visitors hiking and biking trails, charter boats, museums, and seafood restaurants.
The future of the train route
For years, the Southern Rail Commission (SRC), a joint agency with representatives from Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi has been spearheading the effort to get the New Orleans to Mobile route. Prior to being damaged by Hurricane Katrina, the route even extended beyond Mobile and connected New Orleans to three cities in North Florida: Tallahassee, Jacksonville, and Orlando.
The SRC has goals to expand the commission to Florida, as well as Georgia and Texas, but it would require legislative approval. The Florida Legislature has expressed interest in joining, although there are technical and legal barriers in place, so time will tell if the full route to Jacksonville will return. In particular, a clause in the city of Mobile's agreement stated that they have the right to terminate their contract if the train ever continues further east — or, in other words, into Florida.
Although there are still many steps to further expansion, the "Mardi Gras" route marks a milestone in bringing rail back to the Gulf Coast, and is a huge development for travelers looking for alternative transportation. Meanwhile, South Florida's popular privately-operated train service, Brightline, has been flirting with the idea of expanded routes north to Jacksonville. It's an exciting time to be riding the rails in the South.