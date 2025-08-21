Georgia's 'Fruitcake Capital Of The World' Is Brimming With World-Famous Bakeries, Trails, And Vineyards

When it comes to small towns with obscure claims to fame, Georgia has its fair share. From the 'Watermelon Capital of the World' in Cordele to the 'Sweet Onion Capital of the World' in Vidalia, there are plenty of quirky places that will leave an impression for their dedication to one specific feature. The town of Claxton proudly calls itself the 'Fruitcake Capital of the World,' and it's for a good reason. The town has, not one, but two bakeries that specialize in world-famous fruitcake which they distribute all over the world. Situated just an hour drive west of Savannah, Claxton makes for a great daytrip — especially if you have a sweet tooth for their signature attraction. But if you're not a fruitcake fan, the nearby parks and vineyards are pretty good reasons to visit, too.

So how did Claxton become known for fruitcake? The story begins in 1910, when the Claxton Bakery first opened its doors to the small community. An Italian immigrant named Savino Tos decided to open a bakery in southern Georgia. In 1927, he hired Albert Parker as an employee. Albert would go on to someday inherit the bakery and take the little shop in a new direction. He decided to specialize in fruitcake to compete with the regional businesses and general stores adding pastries and ice cream to their shelves. This business decision proved to be a huge success, and sales increased. The now famous Claxton Fruit Cake gained popularity as a fundraiser item, and the company continues to support fundraisers around the country.