Georgia's 'Fruitcake Capital Of The World' Is Brimming With World-Famous Bakeries, Trails, And Vineyards
When it comes to small towns with obscure claims to fame, Georgia has its fair share. From the 'Watermelon Capital of the World' in Cordele to the 'Sweet Onion Capital of the World' in Vidalia, there are plenty of quirky places that will leave an impression for their dedication to one specific feature. The town of Claxton proudly calls itself the 'Fruitcake Capital of the World,' and it's for a good reason. The town has, not one, but two bakeries that specialize in world-famous fruitcake which they distribute all over the world. Situated just an hour drive west of Savannah, Claxton makes for a great daytrip — especially if you have a sweet tooth for their signature attraction. But if you're not a fruitcake fan, the nearby parks and vineyards are pretty good reasons to visit, too.
So how did Claxton become known for fruitcake? The story begins in 1910, when the Claxton Bakery first opened its doors to the small community. An Italian immigrant named Savino Tos decided to open a bakery in southern Georgia. In 1927, he hired Albert Parker as an employee. Albert would go on to someday inherit the bakery and take the little shop in a new direction. He decided to specialize in fruitcake to compete with the regional businesses and general stores adding pastries and ice cream to their shelves. This business decision proved to be a huge success, and sales increased. The now famous Claxton Fruit Cake gained popularity as a fundraiser item, and the company continues to support fundraisers around the country.
Visit some of Claxton's famous bakeries for their signature fruit cakes
The famous Claxton Bakery still stands in Claxton and encourages visitors to drop by and sample their fruitcakes. The Claxton Fruit Cake specifically has raisins, pineapple, Georgia pecans, cherries, shelled walnuts, and almonds baked inside. Oftentimes, the fruitcakes you see in the store are only pound cakes with fruit on top. The Claxton Bakery works hard to ensure that they produce quality cakes with fruit and nuts baked throughout. Even if you're not a huge fan of fruitcake, they also offer bags of Georgia pecans and fruit preserves. You can also order their delicious fruitcakes online from their website.
Just a ways down the road is Claxton's second famous fruitcake bakery. The Georgia Fruit Cake Company opened in 1954 and started off with military contracts. The four-generation family-owned business continues to rely on the military as one of its biggest customers. Hungry folks can stop by the store and peruse their three types of fruitcakes: the Georgia Fruit Cake, the Womble's Fruit Cake, and their 11-pound loaves. These fruitcakes also won the Monde Gold Medal Award in the Annual Canned Food Products World Selection Competition in 1976. Unlike at Claxton Bakery, The Georgia Fruit Cake Company has a wider variety of non-fruitcake treats and snacks. For instance, they also have delicious coconut macarons, cookies, cakes, and donuts.
Explore the nearby vineyard and park trails in Claxton
If you enjoy wine tasting and vineyard tours, then you will want to make the 20-minute drive out to the nearby Watermelon Creek Vineyard. Opened in 2012, this vineyard is known for its dry and sweet wines made from muscadines (a type of grape). They also throw in splashes of watermelon, black cherries, and Georgia peaches to sweeten up their tasty wines. The wine tasting experience costs $20 per person and is only available Thursday through Sunday. Each tasting session lasts for about thirty minutes and allows guests to taste their full spectrum of dry and sweet wines. Afterward, there are four tours you can sign up for, each covering a different aspect of the vineyard or the vineyard's history. Whether you want to learn how muscadines become wine or the Padgett family who spent nine generations living on the property, there's an interesting tour for everyone.
For a nice stroll outside, Claxton is close to the Evans County Public Fishing Area. This fishing area has a 2-mile nature trail that loops around Sands Pond. The eastern side of the trail has a lake dam with some scenic spots. While the trail often has fallen trees and debris, it is still a relaxing area with some great fishing opportunities. For hiking trails with better upkeep, head 20 minutes west of Claxton to the Jack Hill State Park. There they have a campground, a lake, a splash pad, miniature golf, and a mile-long nature trail. Fans of trails that incorporate vineyards should also check out Trail 37 in Southern Georgia.