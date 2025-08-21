Lake Como's Ancient, Cliff-Clinging Path Links Idyllic Waterside Villages, Lush Forests, Medieval Castles

Lake Como is one of the undisputed gems of Northern Italy. Cutting 29 miles through the Lombard Alps, it unfolds in a show of snow-capped summits, elegant villas, beaches washed by ultra-clear waters, Roman settlements, and undeniably romantic towns like Bellagio. If you can peel yourself away from the gorgeous shoreline for a moment, though, there's mile upon mile of epic hiking to be done to boot. One of the most awesome routes of the bunch? That has to be the Sentiero del Viandante.

Skirting the eastern cliffside shores of Lake Como before bending into the mountains farther north, the path clocks up 46 miles from tip to toe. It begins in Lecco, a village famed for its literary locations, and runs all the way to Morbegno, where highland wines and cheese take center stage. Through hikers will follow age-old mule tracks and miner's routes up and down the shoreline mountains, and complete some particularly lovely sections — think wine terraces one moment, lush forests, cobbled village centers, panoramic views of the lake or even a few medieval castles.

The Sentiero del Viandante is wonderful in both directions, either going south from the high mountains or heading north starting with the lake on your left-hand side. It can be done either as a multi-day challenge or bit by bit, leaving time to visit the world famous UNESCO villas of Lake Como between trekking sessions, perhaps. Getting onto the trail is a cinch since multiple towns and villages on the way are hooked up to Como's boat and train networks. The closest trailhead to modern civilization is Lecco, sat just an hour's drive from Bergamo (where there's an airport), and about the same from Milan's Malpensa Airport.