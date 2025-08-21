Lake Como's Ancient, Cliff-Clinging Path Links Idyllic Waterside Villages, Lush Forests, Medieval Castles
Lake Como is one of the undisputed gems of Northern Italy. Cutting 29 miles through the Lombard Alps, it unfolds in a show of snow-capped summits, elegant villas, beaches washed by ultra-clear waters, Roman settlements, and undeniably romantic towns like Bellagio. If you can peel yourself away from the gorgeous shoreline for a moment, though, there's mile upon mile of epic hiking to be done to boot. One of the most awesome routes of the bunch? That has to be the Sentiero del Viandante.
Skirting the eastern cliffside shores of Lake Como before bending into the mountains farther north, the path clocks up 46 miles from tip to toe. It begins in Lecco, a village famed for its literary locations, and runs all the way to Morbegno, where highland wines and cheese take center stage. Through hikers will follow age-old mule tracks and miner's routes up and down the shoreline mountains, and complete some particularly lovely sections — think wine terraces one moment, lush forests, cobbled village centers, panoramic views of the lake or even a few medieval castles.
The Sentiero del Viandante is wonderful in both directions, either going south from the high mountains or heading north starting with the lake on your left-hand side. It can be done either as a multi-day challenge or bit by bit, leaving time to visit the world famous UNESCO villas of Lake Como between trekking sessions, perhaps. Getting onto the trail is a cinch since multiple towns and villages on the way are hooked up to Como's boat and train networks. The closest trailhead to modern civilization is Lecco, sat just an hour's drive from Bergamo (where there's an airport), and about the same from Milan's Malpensa Airport.
The irresistible villages and towns of the Sentiero del Viandante
The Sentiero del Viandante isn't like other long-distance trekking routes in Italy. While the legendary Alta Via 1 of the Dolomites crosses some of the craggiest corners of the country's Alps, this one strings along past multiple villages and towns on the cliffside of Lake Como. The upshots? There are plenty of opportunities to break up days of walking with lakeside cappuccinos, sunset Campari, and stays in B&Bs. Plus, you'll be enchanted by the sheer romance of the various places you encounter.
Take little Bellano, for example. It's been called the hidden jewel of the whole lake because it's not as bustling as Bellagio (and others like it), but still flaunts tree-lined promenades, pebble beaches, and swim spots. It's also home to the breathtaking Orrido di Bellano, a sheer-sided river gorge with a rushing waterfall where a series of walking paths cling precipitously to the rock faces.
As you push further north, the bijou village of Corenno Plino beckons. It looks like something that's been plucked straight from the pages of a fantasy novel, what with passageways carved out of the lakeside cliffs and castle (the Castello di Corenno Plinio) keeps that tower overhead. You can take a swim beside the old port area there, or navigate your way through the postbox-narrow alleys to a lookout point that gazes out towards the massifs that crowd the opposite banks.
A taste of Como's wilder side on the Sentiero del Viandante
If you prefer alpine forests and flower-filled meadows to cobbled piazzas and medieval churches, then there's good news: The Sentiero del Viandante doesn't just go town to town. It also branches out into the surrounding mountains of Como, and offers tempting detours through wilder parts of the region where woodlands and castles abound.
Take the second stage of the route. There are two options there; one going high, another going low. Nature lovers should take the high path, as it creeps atop the lakeshore towards the cusp of the Brentalone Valley and, later, the most altitudinous point of the whole trek at just over 3,100 feet above sea level. Up there, you can look out to spot the village of Esino Lario, shrouded by mighty limestone peaks, or look south towards Bellagio far away in the distance.
The fourth stage wends underneath the mighty outline of Monte Legnone. You'll gaze up towards its 8,500-foot silhouette from below, beholding the highest summit on Como's banks. That's followed by a fifth stage that burrows into the Valtellina region. Welcome to quintessential Alps, folks — the Valtellina is all pine forests and pastures and ski runs. The Sentiero ends there in a flurry of babbling mountain streams, historic churches, and chestnut forests.