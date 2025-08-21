France's Medieval Town Near Bordeaux Boasts A Charming Riverfront, Exceptional Wines, And Literary Intrigue

Bordeaux is a legend among the French wine regions, offering stellar wines, elegant architecture and dynamic gastronomy, including an ancient boulangerie with delicious tradition. Savvy travelers looking for a wow-factor with smaller crowds know to look further afield for other spots not so far from Bordeaux that have yet to be hyped –– and therefore may be poised to over-deliver. Cognac, for example, is an underrated, less touristy region full of old-world charm less than two hours north from France's most famous wine city. Only 90 minutes east of Bordeaux (the city), Bergerac is another prime wine destination in Southwestern France. With a charming riverfront, exceptional wines in a wide variety of styles, and unique literary intrigue, Bergerac is a medieval town that makes a strong case for itself for travelers in search of an equally dynamic, authentic, and under-the-radar experience.

Located along the banks of the Dordogne River, Bergerac is located in the heart of France's Dordogne department, a golden-hued region known for its castles, cave art and fine food. Its riverfront location also makes for one of Bergerac's top visitor experiences, guided boat tours that take place on "gabares" — historical boats that were previously used to transport wine barrels and other trade. If you're intrigued, Bergerac is accessible via a number of means. A scenic train line runs from Bordeaux through the Dordogne Valley, and the city even has its own airport, Bergerac Dordogne Périgord, with flights to and from several cities throughout Europe and the U.K. Here's a look into what makes Bergerac worthy not only of a detour, but of its own trip for your next French wine adventure.