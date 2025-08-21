France's Medieval Town Near Bordeaux Boasts A Charming Riverfront, Exceptional Wines, And Literary Intrigue
Bordeaux is a legend among the French wine regions, offering stellar wines, elegant architecture and dynamic gastronomy, including an ancient boulangerie with delicious tradition. Savvy travelers looking for a wow-factor with smaller crowds know to look further afield for other spots not so far from Bordeaux that have yet to be hyped –– and therefore may be poised to over-deliver. Cognac, for example, is an underrated, less touristy region full of old-world charm less than two hours north from France's most famous wine city. Only 90 minutes east of Bordeaux (the city), Bergerac is another prime wine destination in Southwestern France. With a charming riverfront, exceptional wines in a wide variety of styles, and unique literary intrigue, Bergerac is a medieval town that makes a strong case for itself for travelers in search of an equally dynamic, authentic, and under-the-radar experience.
Located along the banks of the Dordogne River, Bergerac is located in the heart of France's Dordogne department, a golden-hued region known for its castles, cave art and fine food. Its riverfront location also makes for one of Bergerac's top visitor experiences, guided boat tours that take place on "gabares" — historical boats that were previously used to transport wine barrels and other trade. If you're intrigued, Bergerac is accessible via a number of means. A scenic train line runs from Bordeaux through the Dordogne Valley, and the city even has its own airport, Bergerac Dordogne Périgord, with flights to and from several cities throughout Europe and the U.K. Here's a look into what makes Bergerac worthy not only of a detour, but of its own trip for your next French wine adventure.
Exploring Bergerac's exceptional wine and gastronomy
The Espace Vin at Quai Cyrano, Bergerac's tourism center, is a wine bar and retail shop that serves as a wine library, bringing together over 140 wines from the greater region. Robust, Bordeaux-style red blends are available, but the region is also championing its lively white, sparkling, and rosé selections, as well as iconic, sweet wines from the nearby appellations of Montbazillac and Saussignac. During the summer, a different winemaker is on hand every day to pour tastes and discuss their unique wines. A rotating selection of wines by the glass, with an emphasis placed on organic vineyards, give visitors a great taste of the region's tremendous potential. The Espace Vin is open at 10:00 a.m. daily, with closing hours that vary seasonally between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
The historical, old town center of Bergerac is intimate and accessible, with its outer reaches less than a 10-minute walk from the Quai Cyrano. In this quarter you'll find a number of Bergerac's highly rated restaurants, with over 20 that have at least 4.5-star rating on Google, perfect for continuing your local wine appreciation with a greater gastronomic tour. For classic and showy French cuisine, L'Imparfait translates to "the imperfect," though you are likely to disagree with that assessment, given its placement on the regional Michelin guide. For a more contemporary exploration, Restaurant Le Jardin Secret won't stay secret for long with its perfect 5-star score, featuring an ever-changing menu of just six thoughtful dishes.
Catching up with Bergerac's most famous literary reference
It's impossible to divorce the word "Bergerac" from the word "Cyrano," and the town very much celebrates this alliance. Cyrano de Bergerac was a 17th century writer about whom the famous 19th-century play named after him was based. While he gave himself the "de Bergerac" moniker, the real man was actually from Paris, and the play was heavily fictionalized. Nonetheless, Bergerac proudly claims him as its own, and you can spend quality time with Cyrano in Bergerac in a number of ways.
Also at Quai Cyrano, a self-guided, Cyrano Experience tour experience immerses you in the world of Cyrano with video installations, props, and costumes, following an on-screen actor as he prepares for the iconic role. During the summer of 2025, an escape-room style Murder Party was available at the Cyrano Experience several evenings a week. The Cyrano Experience is open 10:00 a.m. daily, with closing hours that vary seasonally between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and tickets are approximately $9.50. Several times throughout the summer, Quai Cyrano offers a lantern tour of the town guided by actors who perform sketches related to the world of Cyrano.
As you stroll and shop Bergerac's rabbit warren of medieval streets, stopping for the occasional local sip, naturally you will also want to commemorate your time with a photo souvenir of the romantic poet. In the center of town, perched upon a high pedestal, Cyrano gazes upward with his ample nose — which is apparently not a fictionalized detail. Just as he awaits the appearance of his beloved Roxane, Bergerac awaits the intrepid traveler.