One Of Oregon's Least-Visited State Parks Hides In A Canyon With Tranquil Trails, Camping, And Mountain Views

Among Oregon's 361 state parks, recreation sites, trailheads, scenic corridors, viewpoints, and more, outdoor enthusiasts are spoiled for choice. Coastal destinations like Fort Stevens State Park offer sandy shores and historic hikes, while the largest state park, Silver Falls, boasts the most majestic waterfalls. Situated in the northeast corner of Oregon, Catherine Creek State Park is an under-the-radar refuge that offers a serene nature escape in a picturesque canyon. The Wallowa Mountains mark the landscape to the west in Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, and the creek offers a calming centerpiece for fishing, hiking, exploring the surrounding area, or simply enjoying a good book or good company to the relaxing soundtrack of the water.

Not to be confused with Catherine Creek Recreation Area in Washington's Columbia River Gorge, Catherine Creek State Park regularly winds up on the list of least-visited Oregon parks by America's State Parks. It faces some stiff competition in the way of mountain cascades, long beaches, and temperate rainforests in the western part of the state. In 2024, however, visitor numbers jumped by 141%, pushing it to 19th from the bottom and only slightly less visited than Winchuck State Recreation Area.

You'll need a car to reach the park, which is only 24 miles southwest of La Grande via Interstate 84 and Oregon Route 203. The closest sizable city is Boise, Idaho, which is about three hours southwest. Catherine Creek is small and perhaps not worth a big trip alone, however if you're a history buff checking out the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in Baker City, you'll be only 35 miles south. Baker City itself is also an under appreciated base for outdoor adventure, surrounded by mountains and canyons.