One Of Oregon's Least-Visited State Parks Hides In A Canyon With Tranquil Trails, Camping, And Mountain Views
Among Oregon's 361 state parks, recreation sites, trailheads, scenic corridors, viewpoints, and more, outdoor enthusiasts are spoiled for choice. Coastal destinations like Fort Stevens State Park offer sandy shores and historic hikes, while the largest state park, Silver Falls, boasts the most majestic waterfalls. Situated in the northeast corner of Oregon, Catherine Creek State Park is an under-the-radar refuge that offers a serene nature escape in a picturesque canyon. The Wallowa Mountains mark the landscape to the west in Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, and the creek offers a calming centerpiece for fishing, hiking, exploring the surrounding area, or simply enjoying a good book or good company to the relaxing soundtrack of the water.
Not to be confused with Catherine Creek Recreation Area in Washington's Columbia River Gorge, Catherine Creek State Park regularly winds up on the list of least-visited Oregon parks by America's State Parks. It faces some stiff competition in the way of mountain cascades, long beaches, and temperate rainforests in the western part of the state. In 2024, however, visitor numbers jumped by 141%, pushing it to 19th from the bottom and only slightly less visited than Winchuck State Recreation Area.
You'll need a car to reach the park, which is only 24 miles southwest of La Grande via Interstate 84 and Oregon Route 203. The closest sizable city is Boise, Idaho, which is about three hours southwest. Catherine Creek is small and perhaps not worth a big trip alone, however if you're a history buff checking out the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in Baker City, you'll be only 35 miles south. Baker City itself is also an under appreciated base for outdoor adventure, surrounded by mountains and canyons.
Sleep beneath towering ponderosa pines
Two picnic areas are reservable throughout the summer at Catherine Creek State Park, making this a perfect location for a graduation party, birthday celebration, or reunion. And the first-come, first-served campground provides 20 primitive sites so you can make the most of your visit with a longer stay. One campsite is accessible for visitors with disabilities, and you'll find restrooms with flush toilets and firewood for sale, too. The campground is a popular weekend destination in a tranquil, natural oasis with well-spaced sites that mostly accommodate tents, camper vans, or very small RVs.
Hiking through Catherine Creek State Park is a must if you like to really immerse yourself in nature. From the campground, cross an elegant bridge to join up with the Salmon Run Trail, a route that connects to the day use area and beyond, about three quarters of a mile one-way. Alternatively, you can head uphill onto the North Ridge Loop Trail, which is just shy of a mile-and-a-half out and back. If you're looking for something longer, drive east about 8 miles into Wallowa-Whitman National Forest via Oregon Route 203 and National Forest System Road 7785 (NF-7785) until you get to North Fork Catherine Creek Campground and a trailhead of the same name. This trail will take you 9.7 miles north, gaining almost 1,600 feet in elevation, until you're rewarded with a view across a lovely upland meadow.
Fish and birdwatch around crystal-clear streams
Historically, Native Americans would take advantage of the natural bounty in the Catherine Creek State Park area, gathering huckleberries in the woods and harvesting steelhead trout from the creeks. The park's namesake stream is great for fishing due to its crystal-clear water, but anglers will find that nearby Eagle Creek is also a favorite due to populations of salmon and a variety of trout species. Due to natural bank side erosion over time, salmon numbers declined, but conservation and habitat restoration initiatives have prioritized their recovery and the prized fish are returning. And with lots of fish come lots of birds. Songbirds are the most common, but if you bring your binoculars, you may be able to spot woodpeckers, plovers, egrets, sandpipers, or the distinctly patterned Ferruginous hawk.
If history and culture are more up your alley, head about 8 miles up Oregon Route 203 to the small city of Union and check out the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show every year during the first week of June. Running since 1908, this event is fondly known as "the oldest show in the Northwest" and features a rodeo, horse racing, and a 4-H and Future Farmers of America auction. You can also pop into the Union County Museum, which highlights exhibits about cowboy culture, natural history, early pioneers, and more.