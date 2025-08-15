The One Type Of Real ID That People Are Still Having Problems With At TSA
In May 2025, the TSA's new rule requiring all passengers to have a Real ID-compliant form of identification. The regulation stems from a law was passed in 2005 that set federal identification standards. For many passengers, that meant getting a Real ID driver's license or using a passports, even for domestic flights, but the TSA also provides a list of alternatives. These include a passport card, Department of Defense ID, permanent resident card, Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler card (such as Global Entry and Nexus), border crossing card, and more. But one of these cards seems to be giving passengers more trouble than others: The Tribal Identification card.
Users on the TSA sub-Reddit have posted stories about their Tribal IDs being refused, with TSA officers requesting a different form of ID despite the card being listed on the agency's official website. One user wrote: "The last few times I have flown I have presented TSA with my federally recognized tribal ID, and have been told it isn't valid. Every time, they swipe the ID, look at the screen and tell me 'nothing is popping up.' And force me to use another ID. Per the TSA guidelines and from the tribal list, my ID should be accepted and Real ID compliant."
Why tribal IDs are causing confusion at the airport
The problem faced by indigenous passengers may be a technology issue. Some machines reportedly cannot scan tribal IDs, which is why TSA agents request another form of identification. The Tribal and Indigenous page states "TSA accepts IDs from Federally recognized Tribes. If your ID cannot be scanned by technology, you will be asked for a secondary ID that can be scanned. If you do not have a second ID, your Tribal ID will be inspected manually and cross-referenced with the Federal Register."
If TSA agents give you trouble, you can request to speak with a supervisor, the Tribal and Indigenous page suggests, or send a message through the Contact Center on the TSA website. Another tip is to arrive early in case getting through TSA's annoyingly inconsistent rules hold you up. As one Cherokee traveler on Reddit put it, "I told them now that you've verified that the Cherokee tribe is real it will be easier next time and for other Cherokee travelers. I always arrive early so a wait is no stress on me."