The One Type Of Real ID That People Are Still Having Problems With At TSA

In May 2025, the TSA's new rule requiring all passengers to have a Real ID-compliant form of identification. The regulation stems from a law was passed in 2005 that set federal identification standards. For many passengers, that meant getting a Real ID driver's license or using a passports, even for domestic flights, but the TSA also provides a list of alternatives. These include a passport card, Department of Defense ID, permanent resident card, Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler card (such as Global Entry and Nexus), border crossing card, and more. But one of these cards seems to be giving passengers more trouble than others: The Tribal Identification card.

Users on the TSA sub-Reddit have posted stories about their Tribal IDs being refused, with TSA officers requesting a different form of ID despite the card being listed on the agency's official website. One user wrote: "The last few times I have flown I have presented TSA with my federally recognized tribal ID, and have been told it isn't valid. Every time, they swipe the ID, look at the screen and tell me 'nothing is popping up.' And force me to use another ID. Per the TSA guidelines and from the tribal list, my ID should be accepted and Real ID compliant."