Massachusetts' 'Most Famous School Town' Blends Historic Sites, Schools, Hiking, And Equestrian Trails

Nestled approximately 40 miles northwest of Boston is a charming New England village where historic schools, downtown character, and abundant green space converge. Officially incorporated in 1655, Groton's rivers, lakes, wildlife, and farmland facilitated its development into the largest town in all of Middlesex County by area. At the heart of Groton sits The Groton Inn, one of America's oldest inns. With a rich history dating to 1678, the property hosted the likes of Paul Revere and other key Revolutionary-era figures, making visitors feel as though they've been transported to another era. If comfortable rooms, a complimentary breakfast, and a cozy restaurant serving up delicious fare sound appealing, don't miss out on the opportunity to stay at this timeless property.

Along Main Street, visitors can marvel at Federal, Greek Revival, and Victorian architecture — a testament to Groton's unmistakable character — plus a slew of shops and restaurants to keep everyone in the family occupied. Enjoy delicious entrees such as garlic-and-herb chicken and bone-in rib-eye (which pair nicely with picturesque views) at Gibbet Hill Grill, a standout farm-to-table restaurant with its own multi-acre livestock and produce farm. Those who are up for breakfast any time of day will feel at home at Blackbird Café, open daily until 2:30 p.m. Then, stop by Coco Home Décor & Gifts, where shoppers can snag one-of-a-kind items at great prices.

For more browsing, consider making time for Paris-inspired Back Bay, one of Boston's most coveted neighborhoods with upscale shopping. The closest major airport to Groton is Logan International Airport in Boston, about a 45- to 75-minute drive depending on traffic. For regional or private flights, Worcester Regional Airport serves as a secondary option, 37 miles southwest.