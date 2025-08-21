'The Crossroads Of California' Is An Underrated Walkable City With Mellow Trails And Hometown Charm
At the intersection of two major California thoroughfares, Los Banos might seem like a place that is passed through more often than it is a destination. Yet if you haven't taken a detour to Los Banos while passing by on State Route 152 or Interstate 5, you may be missing out. While the city's name may literally translate to "the bathrooms" in Spanish, that doesn't mean you should overlook it.
For one thing, the city was named for its pools, so it was generally known as The Baths when it was founded. These days, no public baths exist in Los Banos (you'll have to visit nearby Mercey Hot Springs for that indulgence), but its appeal hasn't waned. Beyond its name, Los Banos has an interesting history that harks back to pre-colonial times.
Today, the rich San Joaquin Valley's selling points are recreation, wildlife, and agriculture. From the city's historic, walkable downtown to trails and wildlife areas, the "Crossroads of California," as it's officially nicknamed, is one place to put on your must-visit list.
Why visit Los Banos, the Crossroads of California
Tucked between I-5 and State Route 152, Los Banos is also accessible via State Routes 33 (running east and west) or 165 (north and south). It's just over an hour away from Stockton, a great pit stop with markets and trails. If driving isn't an option, the nearest airport is Fresno Yosemite International Airport, about 75 miles southeast of Los Banos. Fresno may be the gateway to Yosemite National Park, but it also leads to the unique offerings of Los Banos at California's crossroads.
The city of over 48,000 is the second largest in Merced County, though the city measures just around 10 square miles. It's the small geographic size of Los Banos that makes it a welcome place to walk both city streets and nature trails, and there is something for every laid-back traveler, whether it's amazing cuisine, bird spotting, or shopping.
Los Banos is very walkable, with stores and amenities located every few blocks. Of course, where you choose to walk will depend on what you want to see and do. In the center of the city lies Henry Miller Plaza, a park with statues and a water feature. From the plaza, you can choose to head out on the Los Banos Rail Trail or meander along the city streets window shopping. Or, for more scenic walking routes, you can head out of town on some of Los Banos' walking trails, such as the Los Banos Birding Trail in the Los Banos Wildlife Area.
Where to explore in Los Banos
If you fancy a walk in the heart of Los Banos, the Rail Trail is an unintimidating place to start. The trail runs partway across Los Banos, from northwest to southeast. Another scenic option is the H.G. Fawcett Canal Trail, aptly named because it follows the canal, which offers benches, shade trees, and water views. Outside of town, other popular trails give a glimpse of attractions like the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge and wetlands.
If your brand of sightseeing involves local shops and restaurants, downtown Los Banos won't disappoint. Within a few city blocks, you'll find countless businesses, from spas and wellness centers to florists, clothing stores, and jewelers. Wool Growers Restaurant, one of Los Banos' highly rated restaurants, is a quick walk from downtown.
Window shopping (and actually shopping) is a great way to pass time in Los Banos, but there is more to do than wandering past storefronts. The Los Banos Downtown Association hosts events year-round, including farmers markets in the summer, concerts for different occasions, and winter celebrations. There are also community events like the Tomato Festival (most recently held in October), street fairs, and more. Depending on when you visit, there is plenty to see and do within walking distance of downtown!