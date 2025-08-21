'The Crossroads Of California' Is An Underrated Walkable City With Mellow Trails And Hometown Charm

At the intersection of two major California thoroughfares, Los Banos might seem like a place that is passed through more often than it is a destination. Yet if you haven't taken a detour to Los Banos while passing by on State Route 152 or Interstate 5, you may be missing out. While the city's name may literally translate to "the bathrooms" in Spanish, that doesn't mean you should overlook it.

For one thing, the city was named for its pools, so it was generally known as The Baths when it was founded. These days, no public baths exist in Los Banos (you'll have to visit nearby Mercey Hot Springs for that indulgence), but its appeal hasn't waned. Beyond its name, Los Banos has an interesting history that harks back to pre-colonial times.

Today, the rich San Joaquin Valley's selling points are recreation, wildlife, and agriculture. From the city's historic, walkable downtown to trails and wildlife areas, the "Crossroads of California," as it's officially nicknamed, is one place to put on your must-visit list.