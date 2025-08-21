One Of New York City's Most Viral Restaurants Is A Chic Eatery Offering An Upscale Take On American Food

New York City is buzzy, fast-paced, and international. You can sense the rush and the excitement vibrating through the subway cars or as you weave your way across jam-packed streets. Colossal skyscrapers, iconic yellow taxis driving past, and the sound of honking cars all act as reminders of where you are. So if you're a first-timer, you'll likely want to know the cheapest way to navigate New York City and how to enjoy the city that never sleeps like a local.

Word of mouth — and judging how busy a restaurant is inside — are the top rules to follow. Case in point: The newly established restaurant in SoHo called The Corner Store. Seemingly unpretentious and inconspicuous, the eatery has become a hotspot in the city, and its menu has been approved by celebrities who keep showing up at the restaurant (*cough* Taylor Swift *cough). "After co-creating Catch over 15 years ago, we wanted to do something more intimate — something small and rooted in the Soho neighborhood," Eugene Remm, co-founder and co-owner of Catch Hospitality Group, told Forbes.

Located in a five-story building, at the corner of West Broadway and Houston Street in Manhattan, The Corner Store has captured many guests' attention and lured their taste buds, from famous people to locals longing to try a new place on a bustling street. But there's a downside to the story: A month-long waiting list for tables — and walk-ins aren't accepted.