One Of New York City's Most Viral Restaurants Is A Chic Eatery Offering An Upscale Take On American Food
New York City is buzzy, fast-paced, and international. You can sense the rush and the excitement vibrating through the subway cars or as you weave your way across jam-packed streets. Colossal skyscrapers, iconic yellow taxis driving past, and the sound of honking cars all act as reminders of where you are. So if you're a first-timer, you'll likely want to know the cheapest way to navigate New York City and how to enjoy the city that never sleeps like a local.
Word of mouth — and judging how busy a restaurant is inside — are the top rules to follow. Case in point: The newly established restaurant in SoHo called The Corner Store. Seemingly unpretentious and inconspicuous, the eatery has become a hotspot in the city, and its menu has been approved by celebrities who keep showing up at the restaurant (*cough* Taylor Swift *cough). "After co-creating Catch over 15 years ago, we wanted to do something more intimate — something small and rooted in the Soho neighborhood," Eugene Remm, co-founder and co-owner of Catch Hospitality Group, told Forbes.
Located in a five-story building, at the corner of West Broadway and Houston Street in Manhattan, The Corner Store has captured many guests' attention and lured their taste buds, from famous people to locals longing to try a new place on a bustling street. But there's a downside to the story: A month-long waiting list for tables — and walk-ins aren't accepted.
High-end American dining at The Corner Store
We all cherish our grandmothers' recipes or comfort food, but a bit of a shake-up can go a long way and bring positive results. That's what The Corner Store's founders had in mind when they opened their restaurant's doors to the public. The menu draws inspiration from classic dishes served in a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere where low lighting casts a soft, amber glow; the walls are adorned with photographs and large framed mirrors; and the seats are covered in an opulent, luxurious fabric.
Your eyes will notice the menu presents starters like the most desirable three-piece Five Cheese Pizza Rolls ($19.95) — crunchy on the surface and melty on the inside — accompanied by a small pot of honey you can spread over; the meat main course features options like the Wagyu French Dip ($38.95) or fish dishes such as the succulent, luxurious two-pound Roasted Maine Lobster Frites ($79.95). This stylish menu could not lack a staple plate like the Cesar Salad ($23.95), so if you want to keep your green intake of the day, opt for the Corner Store Caesar — cheesy with toasted bagel croutons.
If you want to swing by just for a drink, a bar area welcomes up to 13 guests who can browse the Martini menu scribbled on the vintage glass walls. From the quintessential Espresso Martini ($21) to more original creations like the garlic-infused Sour Cream & Onion and the savory Tomato Martini, all ingredients are freshly prepared. And martinis aren't the only option, of course. For spendthrifts with a fine palate, sip a glass of sparkling Champagne Colline Brute ($26), a white Laroche Chardonnay ($24), or the red Château Gruaud Larose from their reserve collection ($125). Bottoms up!
What's behind The Corner Store's success?
New York is a popular destination for foodies and affordable Michelin-starred restaurants. But what lies behind The Corner Store's prestige and, above all, does it live up to the hype? In his interview with Forbes, Eugene Remm said, "There was a gap in Soho for a place like this — classic American cuisine served in a cozy, welcoming space that's adaptable to any mood. It felt like the perfect opportunity to create something that was both personal and needed." The Corner Store's appeal appears to flow from a blend of innovation, New York City-inspired restaurants, and a skillful team of chefs behind the scenes. The menu is crafted by Michael Vignola, who brings 20 years' experience in the kitchen; alongside Paul Castro, former executive chef at Catch New York; and Marjorie Meek-Bradley, previous corporate chef at Pastis.
But its star-studded reputation — and almost unattainable reservations — may have cast a spell over the crowd, bypassing the meticulous attention to style and service. There are also mixed feelings about the food quality. Some definitely recommend it, while others liken it to an elevated version of the casual dining chain Applebee's.
And yes, Taylor Swift seems to turn gold everywhere she goes — including The Corner Store. The music star dined twice (at least as of this writing) and since her appearance, securing a spot has become a sport. If you dare to show up unannounced, you will gently be reminded that the place is fully booked, and you are welcome to book a reservation two weeks in advance through Resy. Maybe try signing up for Resy notifications when a table would be available? Or befriending someone who works on the marketing team? It's your call — just let us know how it went.