The Secret Fee You Should Look Out For When Dining In Italy, Per Rick Steves' Protégé

In the words of Rick Steves' protégé and the co-author of his guidebooks, Cameron Hewitt, "When you're on the road in Europe, sometimes it's the little differences that resonate the most" — like a per-person cover charge on your bill just for sitting down to eat, something you'd never expect at home. In Italy, this practice is commonplace: The "coperto" is an added fee you should expect any time you dine out. This minor expense offsets the cost of tableware, linens, and utensils that must be bought and cleaned, the wages of staff, as well as the bread you're served — and Italians are picky eaters, so you know you're getting loaves that are high-quality and fresh.

The coperto is neither a tax nor a tip, but a formal charge for the privilege of being the restaurant's guest. As Hewitt discovered in Venice, the difference in your bill can be startling if you choose to sit at a table rather than stand at the bar. His caffè macchiato at the bar of one of the most expensive cafés in St. Mark's Square cost €1.50 flat ($1.75, as of this publication) — no taxes or additional fees. The price of the same drink for customers on the patio out front climbed to €12 ($13.98), not including the venue's €6 ($6.99) coperto.

As Hewitt reasons on the Rick Steves website, "If you're lingering over the amazing views and the music, this is a worthwhile investment. If you just want a quick coffee, those prices are absurd." And this is certainly a situation in which it pays to understand how tipping works in Italy, since the coperto does cover service fees. (However, no Italian will turn down the additional bump if you'd like to tip them extra.)