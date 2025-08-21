Florida's Peninsula State Park With White Sand Beaches, Wildlife, And Camping Is A Pristine Escape From Crowds

Just across the Intracoastal Waterway from America's oldest city, historic and charming St. Augustine, lies an underappreciated barrier island. It's a destination for eager beachgoers, and it offers visitors a host of recreational opportunities. Anastasia State Park is situated less than an hour from Jacksonville by car, and it's a wild, beachy oasis where everyone from shell seekers and sunbathers to anglers, cyclists, and sailors can get away from city crowds and enjoy a pristine stretch of Florida coastline.

What is now Anastasia State Park was first acquired by the state of Florida in 1949. It boasts four miles of white-sand beaches, excellent birding and wildlife watching, and even some of the best surfing on the Atlantic coast of Florida. Anglers can fish for flounder, sea trout, mullet, and redfish in Salt Run, a protected bay on the west side of Anastasia Island.

Cyclists can ride along the miles of beach or on the park roads, some of which include designated bike lanes. Bikes are available to rent from the park concessionaire. For campers, Anastasia State Park is an awesome beach getaway with over 100 RV and tent campsites within an easy stroll of the water.