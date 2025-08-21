Florida's Peninsula State Park With White Sand Beaches, Wildlife, And Camping Is A Pristine Escape From Crowds
Just across the Intracoastal Waterway from America's oldest city, historic and charming St. Augustine, lies an underappreciated barrier island. It's a destination for eager beachgoers, and it offers visitors a host of recreational opportunities. Anastasia State Park is situated less than an hour from Jacksonville by car, and it's a wild, beachy oasis where everyone from shell seekers and sunbathers to anglers, cyclists, and sailors can get away from city crowds and enjoy a pristine stretch of Florida coastline.
What is now Anastasia State Park was first acquired by the state of Florida in 1949. It boasts four miles of white-sand beaches, excellent birding and wildlife watching, and even some of the best surfing on the Atlantic coast of Florida. Anglers can fish for flounder, sea trout, mullet, and redfish in Salt Run, a protected bay on the west side of Anastasia Island.
Cyclists can ride along the miles of beach or on the park roads, some of which include designated bike lanes. Bikes are available to rent from the park concessionaire. For campers, Anastasia State Park is an awesome beach getaway with over 100 RV and tent campsites within an easy stroll of the water.
Birds and marine wildlife steal the show at Anastasia State Park
It's easy for visitors to Anastasia State Park to forget that they're just a short drive away from the tourist crowds in St. Augustine or Jacksonville's bustling, family-friendly neighborhoods and beach havens. Here, on this sandy spit of a barrier island, the coastal environment is on full display.
For wildlife enthusiasts, particularly birders, Anastasia State Park really shines. With about 195 species of birds identified in the park, it's a great destination for birders in search of shore birds, wading birds, and migratory birds in the spring and fall. The park is located on the Atlantic Flyway, and migrating birds heading north or south use the park to rest and feed before continuing on their migratory journey. Monthly birding tours are offered by the park's staff. Visitors to the park can learn more by checking out the park's events page online.
Not to be outdone by their feathered friends, the wildlife at Anastasia can be fairly charismatic, too. Marine mammals, like dolphins and Florida manatees, frequent the park and can often be seen in Salt Run. You might see turtles and crabs around the shoreline, and it's also home to the endangered Anastasia Island beach mouse. One of the best ways to catch a glimpse of the park's wildlife is to wander the Ancient Dune Nature Trail, which winds through a tree hammock on the island.
A natural retreat among early colonial history
Before it was a coveted island retreat and a beautiful state park, Anastasia Island played a critical role in the early development of St. Augustine, home to Treasury Street, the country's narrowest street, steeped in colonial history. The coquina stone mined from the quarries on the island was used to build the Castillo de San Marcos in 1672. The old fort was initially built by the Spanish but changed hands several times as colonial powers jockeyed for power and influence in the New World. It's still standing today, and the stone that makes up its imposing walls — referred to by the National Park Service as the "rock that changed history" — was pulled from the quarries on Anastasia Island near the entrance to the present-day state park.
For campers, Anastasia might be among the most attractive destinations in the Sunshine State. All of the park's 139 campsites come equipped with electricity and water, and they all offer wonderful amenities, including in-ground grills, fire rings, and picnic tables. Every site is just a short walk to the beach and the surf. Campers should make reservations well in advance at the Florida State Parks online reservation site. There are many reasons to visit Anastasia State Park, and there are more reasons to stretch a short stay into a longer one. With so many varied activities, history, and its natural beauty, the park is a great getaway for families.