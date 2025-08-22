Texas' Sprawling Nature Park Is A Historic Austin Gem With Free-Range Peacocks, Lush Gardens, And A Lovely Cottage

Austin, Texas, is famous for its artsy, eclectic, and vibrant vibe. Nicknamed the "Live Music Capital of the World," the funky Texas city attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year to the globally-recognized South by Southwest and Austin City Limits festivals. It is also the best spot for film lovers to visit that isn't Hollywood, and is brimming with boutiques, making it one of the state's best shopping destinations.

But few may know that Austin has a softer side, too. Just 5 miles outside of the city's trendy East Side neighborhood, known for its art galleries and world cuisine, is a tranquil, botanical sanctuary called the Mayfield Park and Preserve. Here, visitors can escape the lively city energy to relax and unwind in a 23-acre natural paradise overlooking the Colorado River. Stroll through the park's gorgeous gardens, historic buildings, and shaded trails.

However, don't be surprised if a brightly colored stranger sneaks up on you. Mayfield Park is also home to two dozen free-roaming peafowl (that's both male peacocks and female penhens). Back in 1935, a pair of peafowl was gifted to Mary Mayfield Gutsch and her husband, who lived on the property. Many of the birds that roam the park today are descendants of that original pair. If you visit during the early spring months, you'll get a chance to see the stunning peacocks dance and flaunt their tail feathers in hopes of attracting a mate. The males start to shed their beautiful feathers in the summer, offering park guests a unique souvenir to take home.