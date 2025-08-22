New Hampshire's Postcard-Worthy Lake Is A Swim And Fish Paradise With A Wildly Majestic Mountain Backdrop

New Hampshire's famous White Mountains are home to many of the state's most photogenic and exciting spots. From the cozy small towns tucked away in the mountains to Bretton Woods, New Hampshire's largest ski area, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts have plenty of locations to pick from. At the southern end of the White Mountains is Chocorua Lake, a pristine swimming lake ideal for trout fishing and peaceful paddling.

What makes this lake the perfect lakeside getaway is that it looks completely untouched by civilization. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy (CLC) protects 95% of the Chocorua Lake watershed and ensures that the lake remains mostly undeveloped and pristine. The nearby vacation homes and cabins are kept far from the actual lake to preserve its natural feel. From the lake, visitors can take in breathtaking views of one of the most recognizable mountains in New Hampshire: Chocorua Mountain.

In the 1970s, the New Hampshire State Legislature approved a ban on all motorboats on the lake, and the CLC has also successfully reduced local phosphorus runoff in the lake by 80%. Thanks to these conservation efforts, there is no shortage of secluded beauty at this lake. The lake sits an hour and a half north of Concord, a picturesque city that blends historic charm and nature. The closest international airport is the Boston Logan International Airport, but you can get even closer with a regional flight to the underrated Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.