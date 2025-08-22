New Hampshire's Postcard-Worthy Lake Is A Swim And Fish Paradise With A Wildly Majestic Mountain Backdrop
New Hampshire's famous White Mountains are home to many of the state's most photogenic and exciting spots. From the cozy small towns tucked away in the mountains to Bretton Woods, New Hampshire's largest ski area, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts have plenty of locations to pick from. At the southern end of the White Mountains is Chocorua Lake, a pristine swimming lake ideal for trout fishing and peaceful paddling.
What makes this lake the perfect lakeside getaway is that it looks completely untouched by civilization. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy (CLC) protects 95% of the Chocorua Lake watershed and ensures that the lake remains mostly undeveloped and pristine. The nearby vacation homes and cabins are kept far from the actual lake to preserve its natural feel. From the lake, visitors can take in breathtaking views of one of the most recognizable mountains in New Hampshire: Chocorua Mountain.
In the 1970s, the New Hampshire State Legislature approved a ban on all motorboats on the lake, and the CLC has also successfully reduced local phosphorus runoff in the lake by 80%. Thanks to these conservation efforts, there is no shortage of secluded beauty at this lake. The lake sits an hour and a half north of Concord, a picturesque city that blends historic charm and nature. The closest international airport is the Boston Logan International Airport, but you can get even closer with a regional flight to the underrated Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Public access areas and Chocorua Lake events
There are two public access areas available to guests. The Island is a 17-acre section on the east side of the lake with a small section of shoreline that extends for just under half a mile. The swimming beach has access to a canoe/kayak drop-off spot, so visitors can bring their own non-motorized boats to get out on the water. On the southern end of the lake is a 3-acre area called the Grove. It does not have a shoreline, but it does have a canoe/kayak drop-off spot. All other access areas are private and only available to local residents.
Because the lake is so clean and clear, it's a great spot to fish for rainbow trout and bass. You will have the most luck catching trout in the shallower areas when the trout come up to dine on midges. Keep in mind that no motorized boating is allowed, so you will need a kayak or canoe. If you don't own a boat, you can wade into a shallower part of the lake and cast a line. It's a good spot to try your hand at fly fishing.
If you're visiting Chocorua Lake at the end of the summer, you are in for a seasonal treat. Every year, the conservancy hosts a picnic and a parade of lights. The parade is on the water and open to anyone with a boat. You can decorate your canoe or kayak with string lights and lanterns and join everyone at the Grove. For guests who do not have a boat or who just want to sit back and watch the show, you can set up a chair on the shore to watch the magical event.