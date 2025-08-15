This Chicago Suburb Is A Storybook Train-Stop Town With Annual Festivals, Boutique Shops, And Top Dining
Illinois often shines a spotlight on its iconic, windswept metropolis — Chicago — with its stately neighborhoods steeped in old-world history and popular attractions like Navy Pier's playground of entertainment and eateries. But Chicago is truly the sum of its parts, including the wide stretch of suburban towns that surround it — many of them connected by the city's commuter rail system, the Metra. One such 'burb is Glen Ellyn, a picturesque village nestled around an artificial lake. Glen Ellyn is known for its nearly 30 parks, lush, forested spaces, and historic, revitalized downtown. In 2024, Niche even named it one of Illinois' best suburbs to live in.
Glen Ellyn Lake was created in 1889 by damming a stream that once ran through Danby, a small, local community. Soon after, natural mineral springs were discovered, attracting the attention of a well-known brothel owner, who opened a business there. Danby changed its name to Glen Ellyn and promoted itself as a "health resort," drawing businessmen from Chicago. The population boomed, and Glen Ellyn became a bustling village — though the madame and the mineral springs are long gone. Over the past century, Glen Ellyn has cultivated a vibrant arts and culinary scene, with unique boutiques, public murals, diverse restaurants, and museums. Year-round festivals and community events make it a lively destination, while trails and parks round out the appeal.
Just 23 miles west of Chicago, Glen Ellyn is easily accessible via both the Metra Union Pacific West Line (about a 45-minute ride from downtown) or the interstate highway system (roughly an hour's drive). Weekday Metra fares average $6.75 from Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center at the time of writing, but you can snag a day pass on weekends for just $7. It's also just two Metra stops from Wheaton, another charming city with a walkable downtown.
The Festival of the Arts and outdoor spaces make summer fun
Summertime in Glen Ellyn is especially lively. One of the year's biggest events is the Festival of the Arts, a fine arts fair held each August since 1969 that attracts thousands of art aficionados. It features dozens of artists from painters to fiber artisans — along with live music and food vendors. All summer, a free "Friday Summer Concert Series" features music performances, food carts, kids' activities, and free parking. Other popular seasonal events include farmers' markets, "Jazz in the Park," and "Thirsty Thursday on the Deck," where guests enjoy live music and drinks on the scenic patio of the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, walking distance from downtown. Lake Ellyn Park and Boathouse also offers a loop lake trail, clay tennis courts, picnic areas, and pedal boat or kayak rentals during its "Boating in the Park" summer event series.
Nearby, the Village Links of Glen Ellyn is a 27-hole, public golf course that has hosted PGA-qualifiers and received recognition for environmental stewardship. After a round, grab lunch at Reserve22, the celebrated, on-site bistro. If you're looking for something more kid-friendly, Maryknoll Park has a mini golf course, disc golf, bocce courts, and splash pads.
Besides the lake loop, local trails include a segment of the Illinois Great Western Trail, following a former railroad track along 13 miles of crunched gravel for year-round use, from jogging to skiing. Another favorite is the 61-mile Illinois Prairie Path — the first "rail-to-trail" in the U.S., accessible via Prairie Path Park in Glen Ellyn (which also has ping pong and chess tables). Churchill Park has paved and woodchipped trails, rich biodiversity, and excellent birdwatching, and is part of a forest preserve.
Glen Ellyn offers top-tier dining and shopping in its historic downtown
Glen Ellyn has revitalized its historic downtown, inviting guests to explore shops and restaurants that blend small-town charm with big-city flavor. The Main Street Historic District features independent boutiques and restaurants along with historic buildings, including Glen Art Theatre — a restored silent-movie cinema from the 1920s. Today it screens modern films and serves beer and wine. Downtown also offers distinctive shops like PapierGirl, known for unique cards and elegant, custom stationery. Ten Thousand Villages is a marketplace of ethically sourced, hand-crafted items by artisans around the globe. Shop for chocolate, jewelry, decor, and artwork to help support a fair-trade economy. Also pop into Sign of the Whale Antiques, an antiques collective where you'll find 19th-century furniture, heritage quilts, vintage art, and more.
Wintertime visitors will want to catch Glen Ellyn's Restaurant Week in February, highlighting local restaurants with specials and prix fixe menus. But year-round foodie favorites include fire+wine, a favorite for its wood-fired pizza, Italian-inspired dishes, and cocktails. Creative menu highlights include a ricotta and honeycomb appetizer, chicken carbonara, and lobster risotto. Maize+Mash, a contemporary American bistro and one of Glen Ellyn's highest-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor, offers inventive comfort food like Nashville hot chicken baos and Kung Pao cauliflower, plus stand-out cocktails. Made in Italy Trattoria is beloved for its authentic recipes and cozy atmosphere, while Blackberry Market is the go-to for cinnamon rolls and salads — a perfect combo!
The College of DuPage, based in Glen Ellyn, brings year-round cultural programming — from the Taste of Glen Ellyn festival with carnival rides and local eats, to its McAninch Arts Center with a calendar of live performances and lectures. Art lovers can also visit the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, which has featured contemporary works from Kehinde Wiley and Frida Kahlo.