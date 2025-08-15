This Chicago Suburb Is A Storybook Train-Stop Town With Annual Festivals, Boutique Shops, And Top Dining

Illinois often shines a spotlight on its iconic, windswept metropolis — Chicago — with its stately neighborhoods steeped in old-world history and popular attractions like Navy Pier's playground of entertainment and eateries. But Chicago is truly the sum of its parts, including the wide stretch of suburban towns that surround it — many of them connected by the city's commuter rail system, the Metra. One such 'burb is Glen Ellyn, a picturesque village nestled around an artificial lake. Glen Ellyn is known for its nearly 30 parks, lush, forested spaces, and historic, revitalized downtown. In 2024, Niche even named it one of Illinois' best suburbs to live in.

Glen Ellyn Lake was created in 1889 by damming a stream that once ran through Danby, a small, local community. Soon after, natural mineral springs were discovered, attracting the attention of a well-known brothel owner, who opened a business there. Danby changed its name to Glen Ellyn and promoted itself as a "health resort," drawing businessmen from Chicago. The population boomed, and Glen Ellyn became a bustling village — though the madame and the mineral springs are long gone. Over the past century, Glen Ellyn has cultivated a vibrant arts and culinary scene, with unique boutiques, public murals, diverse restaurants, and museums. Year-round festivals and community events make it a lively destination, while trails and parks round out the appeal.

Just 23 miles west of Chicago, Glen Ellyn is easily accessible via both the Metra Union Pacific West Line (about a 45-minute ride from downtown) or the interstate highway system (roughly an hour's drive). Weekday Metra fares average $6.75 from Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center at the time of writing, but you can snag a day pass on weekends for just $7. It's also just two Metra stops from Wheaton, another charming city with a walkable downtown.