This Charming Chicago Suburb Is An Underrated Gem Known For Its Rich History And Walkable Downtown

From iconic architecture and a vibrant culinary scene to its one-of-a-kind waterfront, Chicago draws millions of visitors each year. In 2024 alone, the city welcomed 55 million. But just 25 miles west of the city lies Wheaton, a charming suburb that might be still unfamiliar to many.

Home to 53,000 residents, Wheaton isn't a small town. At just a little over 11 square miles, it blends big-city energy with the comfort of a close-knit community. With high-ranking schools, low crime, and a wide range of attractions, it's no surprise Money ranks Wheaton among the best places to live in Illinois. In fact, the city's lively downtown is a walkable hub, boasting a Walk Score of 95. This means people can easily get around without a car.

The suburb has a long history. Wheaton sits on land once inhabited by the Potawatomi people, who were driven west after the Indian Removal Act of 1830. During this time, three settlers from New England purchased land in the area. They donated some of their property to a railroad company, which named a stop "Wheaton Depot," after two of the men, brothers Jesse and Warren Wheaton, giving the area its name. Even before becoming a city in 1890, Wheaton was shaped by a strong commitment to education and social justice. Founded by anti-slavery Wesleyan Methodists, Wheaton College began with a single building, Blanchard Hall. During the Civil War, the Hall served as a safe haven on the Underground Railroad, helping enslaved people on their journey to freedom. That same sense of moral conviction influenced local policy, as Wheaton banned alcohol sales from 1887 to 1985. Today, traces of Wheaton's past are still visible in 19th-century landmarks, like Wheaton College, the Adams Memorial Library, and the former county courthouse, which coexist alongside modern-day life.