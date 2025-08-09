This Charming Chicago Suburb Is An Underrated Gem Known For Its Rich History And Walkable Downtown
From iconic architecture and a vibrant culinary scene to its one-of-a-kind waterfront, Chicago draws millions of visitors each year. In 2024 alone, the city welcomed 55 million. But just 25 miles west of the city lies Wheaton, a charming suburb that might be still unfamiliar to many.
Home to 53,000 residents, Wheaton isn't a small town. At just a little over 11 square miles, it blends big-city energy with the comfort of a close-knit community. With high-ranking schools, low crime, and a wide range of attractions, it's no surprise Money ranks Wheaton among the best places to live in Illinois. In fact, the city's lively downtown is a walkable hub, boasting a Walk Score of 95. This means people can easily get around without a car.
The suburb has a long history. Wheaton sits on land once inhabited by the Potawatomi people, who were driven west after the Indian Removal Act of 1830. During this time, three settlers from New England purchased land in the area. They donated some of their property to a railroad company, which named a stop "Wheaton Depot," after two of the men, brothers Jesse and Warren Wheaton, giving the area its name. Even before becoming a city in 1890, Wheaton was shaped by a strong commitment to education and social justice. Founded by anti-slavery Wesleyan Methodists, Wheaton College began with a single building, Blanchard Hall. During the Civil War, the Hall served as a safe haven on the Underground Railroad, helping enslaved people on their journey to freedom. That same sense of moral conviction influenced local policy, as Wheaton banned alcohol sales from 1887 to 1985. Today, traces of Wheaton's past are still visible in 19th-century landmarks, like Wheaton College, the Adams Memorial Library, and the former county courthouse, which coexist alongside modern-day life.
Discover the charm of downtown Wheaton and beyond
Among Wheaton's highlights, the downtown area is a must-see. Once the site of the original railroad station, downtown Wheaton now sees frequent pedestrian activity. For public safety, the city prohibits riding bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and similar equipment on sidewalks. However, cyclists and skaters can enjoy the Illinois Prairie Path, which conveniently passes through the downtown area.
Framed by brick buildings and tree-lined streets, downtown Wheaton is home to year-round events and a range of boutique shops and upscale stores. Whether you're searching for unique home decor, stylish apparel, or locally crafted goods, there's something for every taste. If you're visiting between April and October, don't miss the Wheaton French Market, a European-inspired open-air market featuring fresh produce, artisan foods, and handmade trinkets. While in the area, make sure to sample downtown Wheaton's culinary scene. Sip award-winning wine at Suzette's Creperie, savor authentic Italian dishes at Positano Ristorante, or dig into wood-fired pizzas at GIA MIA.
Beyond downtown, Wheaton offers attractions that are worth exploring. Just three miles northwest lies Cosley Zoo, recognized as one of America's underrated small zoos. Open year-round except for holidays, the zoo welcomes children for free, while adult admission is $12 and seniors pay $10 as of publication. A few miles further west, explore Cantigny Park, a 500-acre destination with lush gardens; the First Division Museum; and a 27-hole golf course. Admission to the park's gardens and museum is free, though parking fees vary by date and vehicle.
Planning a visit to Wheaton
The best time to visit Wheaton for outdoor activities is from mid-June to mid-September, when average daily highs exceed 73 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you visit in the winter, be prepared for freezing temperatures, snow, and windy conditions.
No matter when you visit, there are a few ways to reach Wheaton. While the city does not have its own airport, the closest option is Chicago O'Hare International, America's most "well-connected" airport, which is 25 miles away. Travelers flying into Chicago Midway International Airport are about 29 miles from downtown Wheaton. A taxi or ride share from either airport could cost anywhere from $45 to $60.
If you're already in Chicago and seeking a day trip to Wheaton, consider taking the Metra commuter rail. The Union Pacific West Line departs from both Ogilvie Transportation Center and the Kedzie station. From Kedzie, the ride to Wheaton takes about 50 minutes and costs $3.75 one way. From Ogilvie, it's a $6.75 fare that takes 45-minutes to reach Wheaton.