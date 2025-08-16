The California City Ranked The Safest Place To Live In The Entire State
What do you get when you nestle a master-planned community up against scenic mountains, only a half-hour from the Pacific coast, where beautiful houses perch over a lake and trees line the streets? It just so happens to be California's safest city. According to statistics compiled by Safewise, the Golden State's most peaceful community is a suburban gem tucked next to Trabuco Canyon with a population of just a little more than 46,000 residents: Rancho Santa Margarita. Known by locals as "RSM" for short, it sits in front of a backdrop of the stunning Santa Ana Mountains, including Santiago Peak, Orange County's highest point, and Saddleback Mountain.
Historically, a few homes sat within the Trabuco Canyon area, but it wasn't until the 1980s that the planned development of Rancho Santa Margarita began to take shape. The first home was sold in 1986, and in early 2000, it was incorporated as Orange County's 33rd city. Safewise's data, analyzed from 2025 FBI reports, reveals that Rancho Santa Margarita's violent crime rate clocks in at only .5 per 1,000 people compared to a national average of 3.6. The property crime rate is also only 4.3 compared to 19.1 nationally.
Rancho Santa Margarita is about a half-hour drive from Laguna Beach, where you'll find a Southern California beach's breathtaking hidden salt pools, and about an hour southeast of downtown Los Angeles. It's also only about 20 minutes from Irvine, an affluent coastal college gem with trendy dining and shopping. While RSM isn't too far from the coast, you won't feel a sea breeze here. Temperatures throughout the year are usually a few degrees warmer and a bit drier compared to the coast, but the tradeoff is a more residential vibe without the hubbub of touristy areas.
Enjoy the outdoors in Rancho Santa Margarita
Safety, of course, is a big factor, but so is what it's like to actually live there! Rancho Santa Margarita is a great base camp for exploring the best things to do in Southern California. It's a desirable place to live, especially if you love Spanish Colonial architecture and green, meandering streets. Demand for homes has increased in recent years, with the average value at a little more than $1 million, having risen nearly 40% since 2020. While it's an affluent area and the cost of living in Orange County is generally high, the city is still somewhat more affordable than options closer to the coast like Laguna Niguel or Mission Viejo.
The RSM area is wonderfully walkable, with scenic trails that connect to mountain hikes for access to nature right out the front door. O'Neill Regional Park, for example, situated on the north end of town, spans 4,500 acres throughout Trabuco and Live Oak Canyons and features more than 23 miles of multi-use trails. You can also fish in RSM's manmade lake, home to Lago Santa Margarita Beach Club, and enjoy scenic views from the patio at Carmelita's Kitchen.
A safe and active outdoor lifestyle is what draws many homebuyers to Rancho Santa Margarita, not least because residents have access to the city's four sports parks, featuring pickleball courts, softball fields, and everything in between. If you love a good swing on the green, haul the clubs to Tijeras Creek Golf Club, which features what the Southern California PGA deems to be one of Orange County's Best 18 Holes. As of this writing, a full membership is $199 per month, granting you advance tee time booking and special member-only rates.