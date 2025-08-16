The California City Ranked The Safest Place To Live In The Entire State

What do you get when you nestle a master-planned community up against scenic mountains, only a half-hour from the Pacific coast, where beautiful houses perch over a lake and trees line the streets? It just so happens to be California's safest city. According to statistics compiled by Safewise, the Golden State's most peaceful community is a suburban gem tucked next to Trabuco Canyon with a population of just a little more than 46,000 residents: Rancho Santa Margarita. Known by locals as "RSM" for short, it sits in front of a backdrop of the stunning Santa Ana Mountains, including Santiago Peak, Orange County's highest point, and Saddleback Mountain.

Historically, a few homes sat within the Trabuco Canyon area, but it wasn't until the 1980s that the planned development of Rancho Santa Margarita began to take shape. The first home was sold in 1986, and in early 2000, it was incorporated as Orange County's 33rd city. Safewise's data, analyzed from 2025 FBI reports, reveals that Rancho Santa Margarita's violent crime rate clocks in at only .5 per 1,000 people compared to a national average of 3.6. The property crime rate is also only 4.3 compared to 19.1 nationally.

Rancho Santa Margarita is about a half-hour drive from Laguna Beach, where you'll find a Southern California beach's breathtaking hidden salt pools, and about an hour southeast of downtown Los Angeles. It's also only about 20 minutes from Irvine, an affluent coastal college gem with trendy dining and shopping. While RSM isn't too far from the coast, you won't feel a sea breeze here. Temperatures throughout the year are usually a few degrees warmer and a bit drier compared to the coast, but the tradeoff is a more residential vibe without the hubbub of touristy areas.