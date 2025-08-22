Home To 'America's Smallest Post Office,' This Odd Florida Town Delivers Big On Roadside Curiosities

If you've ever been to Southern Florida, you know this section of the state is wholly unique when compared to the rest of the Sunshine State. Between Miami and Naples is a vast expanse of wild, natural areas, tiny towns in the middle of nowhere, and funky roadside attractions. If you want one of the most unique roadside stops in the United States, you should pull over in the town of Ochopee.

Located on the Tamiami Trail (a.k.a. Highway 41), just north of the wildly underrated Gulf Coast getaway with unique outdoor activities, Ochopee has one important distinction: Being home to the smallest post office in the country. But the post office isn't the only small thing in the area. Depending on who you ask, Ochopee's population is either a modest 491 or a paltry 129, making it one of the smallest towns in the region.

With so little infrastructure and few people around, why is Ochopee worth a stop? Well, the city itself may not have much to offer, but it's close to some truly unmissable roadside attractions, making it an ideal marker for a Florida road trip. So, pack the car, get your stamps ready, and let's make a day trip to Ochopee.