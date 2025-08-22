Home To 'America's Smallest Post Office,' This Odd Florida Town Delivers Big On Roadside Curiosities
If you've ever been to Southern Florida, you know this section of the state is wholly unique when compared to the rest of the Sunshine State. Between Miami and Naples is a vast expanse of wild, natural areas, tiny towns in the middle of nowhere, and funky roadside attractions. If you want one of the most unique roadside stops in the United States, you should pull over in the town of Ochopee.
Located on the Tamiami Trail (a.k.a. Highway 41), just north of the wildly underrated Gulf Coast getaway with unique outdoor activities, Ochopee has one important distinction: Being home to the smallest post office in the country. But the post office isn't the only small thing in the area. Depending on who you ask, Ochopee's population is either a modest 491 or a paltry 129, making it one of the smallest towns in the region.
With so little infrastructure and few people around, why is Ochopee worth a stop? Well, the city itself may not have much to offer, but it's close to some truly unmissable roadside attractions, making it an ideal marker for a Florida road trip. So, pack the car, get your stamps ready, and let's make a day trip to Ochopee.
The oddities that put Ochopee, Florida, on the map
First, let's start with the official attraction that literally puts Ochopee on the map: America's smallest post office. When approaching the building, you'd be forgiven for assuming that it's nothing more than a storage shed for supplies and old mail. However, you'd only be partially correct. The structure used to be a shed, housing irrigation supplies for a nearby tomato farm.
Then, in 1953, disaster struck as the original post office and general store for Ochopee burned to the ground. Since that was the only postal service in the region, the Postmaster General at the time converted the shed into a working office, and it's been in use ever since. Although the office is only large enough for one clerk to stand, it's a full-service station where you can send and receive mail. In fact, it has 40 P.O. boxes and serves the entire tri-county region. If you're a stamp enthusiast, you can get a postmark from Ochopee for a one-of-a-kind souvenir.
Ochopee is also home to a couple of other oddities that are worth exploring during your journey. First, there's Joanie's Blue Crab Cafe, which is a laid-back and bare-bones restaurant serving some of the best Gulf Coast seafood you'll ever have. Next, there's the Skunk Ape Research Center, also known as America's second-best roadside attraction. If you fancy yourself a cryptid hunter, you can learn all about Florida's favorite swamp creature. Finally, if you don't mind driving a while south to Chokoloskee Island, you can check out the first trading post in Southern Florida, the Smallwood Store, which was built in 1906.
How to get to Ochopee
The closest major airport to Ochopee is the Miami International Airport, which is about an hour and 20 minutes away from town. The closest accommodations are either the Chickee Cottages, which are part of the Everglades Adventure Tours, or the Burns Lake Campground. If you prefer to sleep in an actual hotel, your best bet is to head down to Everglades City, which has a few more options.
Dining in Ochopee is just as scarce as lodging, with Joanie's Blue Crab Cafe being the only restaurant in town until you reach Everglades City. This lack of amenities means Ochopee is best visited as part of a larger road trip, rather than as a destination city. For example, if you keep heading west on the Tamiami Trail, you'll run into spots like the under-the-radar Florida state park that offers all the thrills of the Everglades but without the crowds.
Overall, while Ochopee is definitely worth a stop to scratch a few things off your bucket list, it's a little more than a roadside curiosity, so plan accordingly. That said, it's also close to many airboat tours to explore the Florida Everglades, so if you're trying to see animals up close, you can book a tour to coincide with your visit.