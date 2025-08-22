Between Providence And Worcester Is A Rhode Island Gem With Fairytale Antique Shops, Wine, And Local Eats
There are plenty of incredible places in Rhode Island that every traveler needs to visit at least once in their life. From Block Island to Cliff Walk, the Ocean State has so much to offer, even if it's one of the least-visited states in the country. Visitors to Rhode Island who want to pair vintage shopping with delicious wine and gastronomic experiences should add the tiny town of Glocester to their list.
On top of these charming amenities, the town is also picturesque, with forested ridges and clear ponds that call out to the more adventurous traveler. Glocester is fairly tucked away, nestled in the middle of Providence, the Rhode Island city known for edgy art schools, and the Massachusetts city known for historic colleges, Worcester, with travel time ranging from 31 to 46 minutes by private car.
Perhaps the most popular village in Glocester is Chepachet. Once a bustling trading hub, Chepachet today stands out as Rhode Island's first village on the National Register of Historic Places. The village is known for its preserved architecture, long-running country stores, vibrant community traditions, and a rich history that includes the Dorr Rebellion of 1842. Lodging is available at the White Rock Motel, a modest option well-positioned for exploring Chepachet's walkable historic district.
Where to go antique shopping in Glocester
In Chepachet Village, shopping is just as much about the setting as it is about the merchandise. Here, antique dealers and specialty shops inhabit buildings that predate the American Revolution. The original beams and stone foundations of these structures add character to every display.
The Brown & Hopkins Country Store is a notable one, as it has been in operation since 1809. The store offers an assortment of goods that spans from framed prints and vintage lamps to authentic penny candy and homemade candles. A short stroll down Putnam Pike leads to the Town Trader. The 17th-century trading post turned multi-dealer shop invites visitors to check out 22 booths showcasing everything from vintage textiles to rustic furniture beneath a hand-hewn timber frame.
The Old Post Office Antiques has nine rooms with a mix of antique furniture and collectibles from the 1950s and 1960s. At Sideways Down Antiques and Gallery, visitors can browse antiques alongside local art and pottery. Complementing the antiques, The Hen House supports regional makers with shelves of handmade goods. Meanwhile, Trish Hampton's boutique offers collars and accessories for pets, all made locally. All of these shops make Glocester a must-visit destination, especially if you're into pre-loved items.
Wine and food in Glocester
Many visitors also flock to Glocester for the wine. Mulberry Vineyards, located in the village of Chepachet, offers curious travelers a serene introduction to Glocester's winemaking. The winery is co-owned by husband and wife duo, David and Melissa Wright. The family-run vineyard reflects David's background in enology, chemistry, and microbiology, as well as his experience consulting for local vineyards.
Since 2011, they have produced small-batch wines. These include merlot aged in Hungarian oak, chardonnay, riesling, pinot noir, hard cider, and blueberry beer. If you want to try their offerings, be sure to visit the tasting room, open weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Glocester's dining options match the village's small-town charm. Cady's Tavern, built in 1810 as a stagecoach stop, serves hearty meals and a wide range of beers on tap, with live entertainment and outdoor seating.
The Tavern on Main, with its 18th-century architecture, offers gourmet dishes and a historic connection to the Dorr Rebellion of 1842. For something a little more laid-back, Aegean Pizza and DePetrillo's Pizza & Bakery will satisfy your cravings for Greek-style pies, calzones, and baked goods. There's also The Village Bean, if you're in the mood for coffee, a hearty breakfast, or a delicious brunch. Without a doubt, visitors will be surprised to discover just how distinct Glocester's culinary identity really is.