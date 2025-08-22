Between Providence And Worcester Is A Rhode Island Gem With Fairytale Antique Shops, Wine, And Local Eats

There are plenty of incredible places in Rhode Island that every traveler needs to visit at least once in their life. From Block Island to Cliff Walk, the Ocean State has so much to offer, even if it's one of the least-visited states in the country. Visitors to Rhode Island who want to pair vintage shopping with delicious wine and gastronomic experiences should add the tiny town of Glocester to their list.

On top of these charming amenities, the town is also picturesque, with forested ridges and clear ponds that call out to the more adventurous traveler. Glocester is fairly tucked away, nestled in the middle of Providence, the Rhode Island city known for edgy art schools, and the Massachusetts city known for historic colleges, Worcester, with travel time ranging from 31 to 46 minutes by private car.

Perhaps the most popular village in Glocester is Chepachet. Once a bustling trading hub, Chepachet today stands out as Rhode Island's first village on the National Register of Historic Places. The village is known for its preserved architecture, long-running country stores, vibrant community traditions, and a rich history that includes the Dorr Rebellion of 1842. Lodging is available at the White Rock Motel, a modest option well-positioned for exploring Chepachet's walkable historic district.