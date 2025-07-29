The Least-Visited States In America Are Full Of Natural Beauty And Cozy Getaways

Alaska is the least visited state in the United States. The state received only 3.05 million visitors during the 2023-2024 season. Alaska is not highly visited primarily because of its remote location. It's hard to get to from most of the country, and the travel costs can be quite high. Plus, due to the harsh weather there, Alaska is best to visit during May and September, so the tourist season is pretty short.

Alaska should be on every outdoor lover's bucket list, though. To start, there are eight national parks in the state. Denali National Park is home to the highest peak in the U.S. at 20,310 feet above sea level. But not to worry, there are plenty of less ambitious hiking trails in the park. Seeing one of Alaska's glaciers is also a must-do in the state. There are 23,000 square miles of glaciers in Alaska. That number is continually shrinking due to climate change, so best to go see them while you still can. You can see them from a cruise, on a hike, or on a helicopter ride.

With so much untouched wilderness, wildlife viewing in Alaska is magnificent. At Kenai Fjords National Park, you can spot puffins, orcas, humpback whales, and more. Watch brown bears fish for salmon near Brooks Falls at Katmai National Park.