New Jersey's Serene Stretch Of Shore Is A Perfect Coastal Camping Spot With Tons Of Recreation Nearby
For many regular visitors, a trip to the Jersey Shore typically involves staying in a rental, a motel, or, if you're lucky, a friend of a friend's beach house. But, for a different kind of beach vacation, visitors can stay in a noteworthy accommodation that is different from the rest. Between the bustling casinos and famous boardwalks of Atlantic City and the resort city of Wildwood with award-winning and free-to-visit beaches, beachgoers can pitch their tents or rent a cabin just miles from the beach in Ocean View, New Jersey.
The Ocean View Resort Campground offers campsites, cabins, and cottages for a Jersey Shore accommodation that saves you money for souvenirs and offers an outdoor experience you won't find in a condo. The campground is conveniently located a five-minute drive from the beach and sits right along the Garden State Parkway, making it accessible to a plethora of Jersey Shore destinations. Even though you're just miles from the beach, the Ocean View Resort Campground has enough amenities to keep you entertained on-site, including an arcade and an 18-hole miniature golf course. It's unlikely you'll see Snooki at this coastal campground, but the Ocean View Resort Campground is nestled in the heart of the Jersey Shore with all of the relaxation and recreation for your ideal beach vacation down the shore.
Staying and relaxing in Ocean View Resort Campground
If coastal camping sounds like the right fit for your next beach trip, the Ocean View Resort Campground has a myriad of overnight options to choose from. For a traditional camping experience, each wooded campsite rental has hookups for electricity and water, a fire ring, and, just like the cavemen, cable television. You can even rent a spot with all of these amenities right by the lake for easy access to one of the site's most enticing features. If an orthodox campsite is more rugged than you'd like, the Ocean View Resort Campground has cabin and cottage rentals as well. The cabin rentals can house up to four guests and come supplied with a refrigerator, ceiling fan, and television. Depending on the rental you choose, some cabins also have a bathroom and a kitchenette. For Ocean Front Resort Campground's highest-end accommodations, select one of their cottage rentals with full bathrooms, a stocked kitchen, and a covered porch. If you love your stay at the campground and want to become a regular, you can even purchase a home or trailer for the summers to come.
No matter where you stay in the campground, you're never far from any of their enticing amenities. If you don't feel like leaving camp but still want to hit the beach, head over to Ocean Front Resort Campground's freshwater lake with a sandy beach for swimming and sunbathing, and even get in a few serves during a game of beach volleyball. If you're tired of getting sand in your shoes, switch over to the swimming pool and splash pad, play a round of corn hole, or enjoy live music at the courtyard.
Fun beyond the campgrounds
Though there is plenty to do at this resort campground, Ocean View is a quick jaunt from multiple beloved Jersey Shore beaches. Sea Isle City is a mere five-minute drive from Ocean View, and on Wednesdays, no beach tags are necessary. For fun beyond your beach towel, ride the waves with a paddleboard or surfboard rental, or explore the shore on a cruise or parasail tour. If you prefer dry land, take a swing at the premier championship Shore Gate Golf Club. If coastal camping was everything you hoped for and you want to venture to another location, Cape May is America's oldest seaside resort town and hosts multiple campgrounds less than 30 minutes down the road from Ocean View.
Once you've booked your spot in Ocean View Resort Campground, there are multiple ways to get there. Philadelphia is the closest major city, and the airport is a less than 90-minute drive away. If you aren't getting there by car, the New Jersey Transit's Atlantic Rail Line takes you from Philadelphia to Atlantic City with buses to individual shore towns. Alternatively, you can take an NJ Transit Rail Service bus from Philadelphia to Ocean View, though you'll have to transfer in Atlantic City. As long as you bring everything you need for a quick and easy camping retreat, there isn't a bad place in Ocean View Resort Campground to hang your sunhat.