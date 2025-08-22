New Jersey's Serene Stretch Of Shore Is A Perfect Coastal Camping Spot With Tons Of Recreation Nearby

If coastal camping sounds like the right fit for your next beach trip, the Ocean View Resort Campground has a myriad of overnight options to choose from. For a traditional camping experience, each wooded campsite rental has hookups for electricity and water, a fire ring, and, just like the cavemen, cable television. You can even rent a spot with all of these amenities right by the lake for easy access to one of the site's most enticing features. If an orthodox campsite is more rugged than you'd like, the Ocean View Resort Campground has cabin and cottage rentals as well. The cabin rentals can house up to four guests and come supplied with a refrigerator, ceiling fan, and television. Depending on the rental you choose, some cabins also have a bathroom and a kitchenette. For Ocean Front Resort Campground's highest-end accommodations, select one of their cottage rentals with full bathrooms, a stocked kitchen, and a covered porch. If you love your stay at the campground and want to become a regular, you can even purchase a home or trailer for the summers to come.

No matter where you stay in the campground, you're never far from any of their enticing amenities. If you don't feel like leaving camp but still want to hit the beach, head over to Ocean Front Resort Campground's freshwater lake with a sandy beach for swimming and sunbathing, and even get in a few serves during a game of beach volleyball. If you're tired of getting sand in your shoes, switch over to the swimming pool and splash pad, play a round of corn hole, or enjoy live music at the courtyard.