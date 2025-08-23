West Virginia's Most Mysterious Town Boasts Riverfront Charm, Creepy Folklore, And Unique Touristy Destinations

Almost 300 years ago, even before the Declaration of Independence had been signed, George Washington set up camp in the delightful countryside at the fork of the Kanawha and Ohio rivers. Surveying the area, Washington claimed it a "pleasant point." Several decades later in 1794, the town of Point Pleasant, in what is now West Virginia, was officially chartered — and is known today as "the place where history and rivers meet." But there's more to this town than meets the eye. Point Pleasant has sometimes been plagued by sightings of a nightmarish ghoul called the Mothman, part of the urban legend hall of fame alongside Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. But don't let that deter you from visiting. Boasting a fascinating cultural heritage and natural scenery, Point Pleasant is the perfect destination for historic sightseeing and outdoor exploration.

Point Pleasant has been the scene of countless moments throughout the chronicles of colonial America. The notorious Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774 may have been a catalyst for the Revolutionary War, and the Shawnee tribe's Chief Cornstalk met a tragic end at Fort Randolph, a garrison which once protected the town's riverfront. Not to mention, Point Pleasant falls along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, and you can follow in these legendary explorers' footsteps as you kayak along the Ohio River and cycle the paths through scenic landmarks.

Then, of course, there's the Mothman. Supposedly a humanoid creature with giant wings and red eyes, this terrifying cryptid has been sighted in Point Pleasant since the '60s. Head to the Mothman Museum downtown to get up close and personal with this local specter, or visit Point Pleasant in September to join the Mothman Festival for a day of cosplays, live music, and much merriment.