West Virginia's Most Mysterious Town Boasts Riverfront Charm, Creepy Folklore, And Unique Touristy Destinations
Almost 300 years ago, even before the Declaration of Independence had been signed, George Washington set up camp in the delightful countryside at the fork of the Kanawha and Ohio rivers. Surveying the area, Washington claimed it a "pleasant point." Several decades later in 1794, the town of Point Pleasant, in what is now West Virginia, was officially chartered — and is known today as "the place where history and rivers meet." But there's more to this town than meets the eye. Point Pleasant has sometimes been plagued by sightings of a nightmarish ghoul called the Mothman, part of the urban legend hall of fame alongside Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. But don't let that deter you from visiting. Boasting a fascinating cultural heritage and natural scenery, Point Pleasant is the perfect destination for historic sightseeing and outdoor exploration.
Point Pleasant has been the scene of countless moments throughout the chronicles of colonial America. The notorious Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774 may have been a catalyst for the Revolutionary War, and the Shawnee tribe's Chief Cornstalk met a tragic end at Fort Randolph, a garrison which once protected the town's riverfront. Not to mention, Point Pleasant falls along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, and you can follow in these legendary explorers' footsteps as you kayak along the Ohio River and cycle the paths through scenic landmarks.
Then, of course, there's the Mothman. Supposedly a humanoid creature with giant wings and red eyes, this terrifying cryptid has been sighted in Point Pleasant since the '60s. Head to the Mothman Museum downtown to get up close and personal with this local specter, or visit Point Pleasant in September to join the Mothman Festival for a day of cosplays, live music, and much merriment.
Historic landmarks and cultural attractions in Point Pleasant
If you feel a thrill of delight from historic reenactments, head straight to Fort Randolph for an afternoon of colonial-era fun. The current wooden fortress is a modern reconstruction, and while the original Fort Randolph was only in use for a short time from 1776 until 1779, it was a crucial outpost against attacks from both the British and Native American tribes. Today, Fort Randolph brings the Revolutionary era to life with exciting seasonal events featuring brightly costumed actors, and, during summer weekends, you can tour the grounds of the barracks at your leisure. Join in the Siege of Fort Randolph event in May, or listen to a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Liberty Day reenactment on July 5. And, the best part is, admission is free.
Once you're done, head into Point Pleasant's historic district for a leisurely stroll around Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, where a towering obelisk commemorates the Battle of Point Pleasant. Next, make your way to the charming Point Pleasant River Museum and explore the nautical exhibits for a journey through the town's maritime history. From retro diving gear to a giant ship's wheel and an aquarium, TripAdvisor reviewers have declared it "worth a visit."
Right next door is the Mothman Museum, where you can spend hours browsing the historical eyewitness documents, press clippings, and memorabilia from the 2002 film "The Mothman Prophecies." Be warned: Some of the museum's life-sized Mothman replicas may give you nightmares! Around the corner is the Mothman wall mural, a great opportunity for memorable holiday snaps. If sightseeing has worn you out, indulge in some retail therapy at the cute boutiques around the historic district,where you can pick up unique souvenirs like Mothman memorabilia, handmade crafts, and local antiques.
Outdoor adventures and where to eat in Point Pleasant
The sweeping West Virginia landscape has long been an underrated paradise for mountain views and charming towns. If you're looking for a breath of fresh air, Point Pleasant is surrounded by the tranquil beauty of nature on all sides. Krodel Park (where Fort Randolph is located) offers acres of greenery around a small lake where fishing, walking trails, and picnic shelters await. Launch a kayak out on the water, or cast a line and reel in fresh catch like bluegill, catfish, and trout. More adventurous explorers might prefer the wilderness of Kanawha State Forest, about an hour's drive away. Particularly magical during autumn, this sprawling woodland hides miles of bike paths and nature trails, fishing spots, and geocache sites.
For endless mountain vistas, head down to the New River Gorge National Park to explore one of the world's oldest rivers. With scenic boardwalks leading to magical waterfalls and opportunities for whitewater rafting, New River Gorge is also among one of the East Coast's most iconic national parks. About a two-hour drive from Point Pleasant, you could spend the day basking in the serenity of nature before heading back to town for a hearty meal.
Grab juicy burgers with melt-in-your-mouth cheese and onion rings at Tom Tom's, a modest joint with Americana charm. Classic comfort food is served over the counter at Tudor's Biscuit World, where the breakfast platters are the talk of the town. Make sure you try the sausage and gravy biscuits, or perhaps the pot roast sandwich with all the fixings. For a spot of Italian, head to the Village Pizza Inn, top-rated on TripAdvisor for their delightfully ridiculous (but delicious) Mothman pizza.