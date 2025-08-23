One Of The Midwest's Classiest Casinos Offers The Full VIP High-Roller Experience And Renowned Golf
You may be shocked to learn this, but the American Midwest is full of casinos. Practically every state between New York and California has at least one world-class casino resort, and many states have several. In Minnesota, for example, you can enjoy Mystic Lake, the state's largest casino resort with super chic stays and neon-lit charm. Or, if you head further west, you'll run into another fantastic option: Jackpot Junction Casino.
Situated in Morton, Minnesota, about an hour southeast of Granite Falls, a river town with a charming downtown, Jackpot Junction is practically a city unto itself. The casino is part of the Lower Sioux Indian Community, and it's an impressive, sprawling oasis in the middle of the Minnesota River Valley.
Due to its relatively remote location, Jackpot Junction has everything you need for a fun and exciting vacation. In addition to thousands of slots and dozens of table games, you can play a round of golf, dine at one of several restaurants, or just lounge by the pool. Best of all, if you're a high roller, Jackpot offers exclusive amenities and accommodations to help you feel like a VIP. So, if you find yourself in southwestern Minnesota, here's why staying and playing at Jackpot Junction is a sure bet.
What makes Jackpot Junction so special?
First and foremost, Jackpot Junction is far classier and more elegant than its name would suggest. The casino caters to high-roller guests and even has unique VIP suites, complete with a master bedroom, a separate living room, and all the amenities you could need or want. Jackpot also has a fantastic rewards program for members, so your money can go a lot further here than at other casinos. When it's time to play, you can choose from one of 1,200 slot machines or unique table games like Free Bet Blackjack or Trilux.
While gaming is always fun, Jackpot Junction allows you to spend your days on the links. The Dacotah Ridge Golf Club has been around for 25 years, and it's a championship course that blends the natural beauty of Minnesota with all the hallmarks of world-class golfing. Spanning over 240 acres, you could easily spend all day working on your swing, then relax at the fitness center or pool until it's time for dinner.
Because Jackpot is relatively isolated, it has some of the best dining options in the region. For a full-service experience, check out Dacotah Dining, which offers monthly dinner specials for just $5 per meal. Alternatively, Wabasha Creek Restaurant combines Native American decor with steaks, burgers, sandwiches, and pizza. Finally, the Full Deck is a pub, complete with tasty beers on tap, mouthwatering sandwiches, and various small bites.
Planning a Midwest vacation that hits the jackpot
As with most Midwest casinos, Jackpot Junction has an on-site RV park, so one of the best ways to incorporate the resort into your vacation is by taking a road trip. Jackpot has 30 RV sites, complete with full-service hookups, Wi-Fi, cable, and complimentary shuttle service to the casino. At the time of this writing, day rates start at $50 from Sunday to Thursday, and $60 on Friday and Saturday. As we mentioned, the VIP high-roller rooms are some of the most luxurious and comfortable in the region. However, the hotel has a range of options to suit any budget, from basic double rooms to suites equipped with jacuzzi tubs and fireplaces.
If you're arriving from out of state, the closest major airport to Jackpot Junction is also widely recognized as North America's best, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. From here, it's about a two-hour drive west to reach the casino resort.
Because Jackpot Junction is the premier entertainment center of this area, it draws some relatively big acts for concerts and live performances. So, when planning your Midwest vacation, make sure to browse the events page to see what kind of entertainment you can enjoy during your stay. Jackpot Junction hosts an event or concert pretty much every weekend, so there's always something going on.