One Of The Midwest's Classiest Casinos Offers The Full VIP High-Roller Experience And Renowned Golf

You may be shocked to learn this, but the American Midwest is full of casinos. Practically every state between New York and California has at least one world-class casino resort, and many states have several. In Minnesota, for example, you can enjoy Mystic Lake, the state's largest casino resort with super chic stays and neon-lit charm. Or, if you head further west, you'll run into another fantastic option: Jackpot Junction Casino.

Situated in Morton, Minnesota, about an hour southeast of Granite Falls, a river town with a charming downtown, Jackpot Junction is practically a city unto itself. The casino is part of the Lower Sioux Indian Community, and it's an impressive, sprawling oasis in the middle of the Minnesota River Valley.

Due to its relatively remote location, Jackpot Junction has everything you need for a fun and exciting vacation. In addition to thousands of slots and dozens of table games, you can play a round of golf, dine at one of several restaurants, or just lounge by the pool. Best of all, if you're a high roller, Jackpot offers exclusive amenities and accommodations to help you feel like a VIP. So, if you find yourself in southwestern Minnesota, here's why staying and playing at Jackpot Junction is a sure bet.