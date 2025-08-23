Rick Steves Calls One Popular Area Of The United Kingdom 'A Minefield Of Tourist Traps'

Travel expert Rick Steves has seen it all. The highs and lows of European travel, popular destinations, the hidden gems, and, of course, the tourist traps you wish you could have avoided. No one likes paying for entry only to realize they've just dropped twenty bucks to Instagram a picture of a rock, or take precious time out of a packed vacation schedule, only for a destination to fall flat. In one popular area of the United Kingdom in particular, Rick Steves warns travelers to look out for what he calls "a minefield of tourist traps."

When you're traveling around the U.K., there are the big cities that can't be missed. In every major city in Europe, you will find sites that are worth seeing, but Steves says that "London, York, Bath, and Edinburgh are the most interesting cities in Britain. Belfast, Liverpool, and Glasgow are quirky enough to be worthwhile." While the biggies are generally beloved for a reason, Steves warns that in the southwest of England, be on the lookout for the telltale signs a tourist spot won't be worth the hype.

The Southwest of England is home to beautiful cities and popular tourist spots that you should try to see. The Salisbury Cathedral and Stonehenge fall into this category, but along the way, travelers should be wary of fun-named but rather disappointing spots. Steves says, "The British are masters at milking every conceivable tourist attraction for all its worth. Stay away from booby traps like the Devil's Toenail (a rock that looks just like a ... toenail), Land's End (you'll pay, pay, pay), and cloying Clovelly (a one-street knick-knack town selling useless goodies)."