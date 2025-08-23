One Of Ireland's Most Charming Beach Towns Is Full Of Surf, Seafood, And Coastal Magic

I have spent the last many years chasing surf. An addiction that began at Mission Beach, one of San Diego, California's best beaches, led me to swells in Hoi An, Vietnam, bore tides in Alaska, and stationary waves in the glacial rivers of Montana. I have found myself in some pretty unique lineups. But it wasn't until last month that I ever considered Ireland as a surfing destination, and after giving it a shot, it is up there with one of my favorites to date. Something about the cold air, overcast skies, uncrowded beaches, and local surfer charm will hook you immediately. If you are a traveler looking for a beach getaway, Ireland might be the out-of-the-box solution you never considered.

Clonakilty, one of Ireland's most charming beach towns, sits along the West Cork shoreline in the south. Cork was described to me by locals as a place where people go and never leave. Even after a brief visit, you'll see why. It's a modest town where rows of colorful buildings stand tall in the wind and traditional Irish music pours from open pub doors. The sea is near enough to smell, and the farms are close behind. But the best part? Clonakilty isn't touristy. Like much of Ireland, aside from Dublin, it is a breath of fresh Irish air compared to many of the overcrowded, high tourist-to-local ratio countries in Europe.

The number of off-the-beaten-path gems in Ireland, like the rugged, remote Island of Cape Clear, makes the country one of my most recommended travel destinations. And Clonakilty itself has a specific coastal magic that you will find in the seafood, the storefronts, and the smiles. Seriously, the Irish people are some of the friendliest you will meet.