Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A High-Altitude Alpine Paradise With Some Of America's Best Hikes

If you're looking for a trip chock-full of scenic views in America's safest state, look no further than the Franconia Ridge Mountain Range in New Hampshire's White Mountains. The area is home to several scenic trails and mountaintops, but Franconia Ridge's Mount Lincoln, the range's second highest peak, is an otherworldly climb and a hiker's paradise.

Located south of Mount Lafayette and north of Little Haystack, at its peak, Mount Lincoln towers over 5000 feet in the air. It offers year-round opportunities for hiking and climbing, and, as an integral part of the 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forest, the impressive mountain and the land surrounding it remain undeveloped and open to outdoor adventurers.

The Franconia Ridge Trail is one of New Hampshire's most highly regarded hiking attractions. The route along the expansive trail in Franconia Notch leads visitors to Mount Lincoln and two other mountains, Mount Lafayette and Little Haystack Mountain. And since Mount Lincoln resides in a state park, you can say goodbye to red tape and leave your wallet in the car. No payment is required to enjoy this view of New Hampshire's majestic White Mountains; just bring your hiking boots and head down one of the trailheads in the parking lot to start your adventure.