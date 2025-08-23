This Breathtaking State Boasts The Most Waterfalls In America
If Washington handed you a map marked with every waterfall in the state, you might think it was a joke. How could one place hold this many? The state has over 2,900 of them, far exceeding any other state in the United States. From the plunging Palouse Falls, Washington's official state waterfall, to the 1,000-foot drop of Panhandle Falls in Skamania County, this state is stitched together by streams, rivers, and falls that seem to appear around every bend.
The most famous is Snoqualmie Falls, a magnificently scenic waterfall taller than Niagara. You'll hear the crashing waves and feel the sheer power of this waterfall from the parking lot. But the joy is in discovering the lesser-known spots that don't make the postcards — yet. Wallace Falls State Park is a prime example and an awe-inspiring paradise for waterfall lovers. Its nine cascading drops make you feel like you're collecting stamps in a waterfall passport with every viewpoint. Tucked into the Taylor River drainage near North Bend, Anderson Creek Falls tumbles nearly 365 feet across five cascades over granite slabs. Its stunning beauty hides in plain sight, just waiting to be discovered by curious wanderers.
Washington's waterfalls are magical in every season. Spring hikes bring swollen rivers and thundering flows, while winter transforms Franklin Falls into a frozen cathedral-like landscape. Summer is for chasing hidden gems like Myrtle Falls, a cascading waterfall near Mount Rainer. Autumn? That's when the falls are framed by fire-bright maples and golden aspens. You can plan your route carefully or let curiosity be your compass. Either way, in Washington, you're never more than a short wander from your next jaw-drop moment. It's a place where these powerful forces remind you how small you are in this majestic, natural world.
Plan your perfect waterfall trip to Washington state
Some people land in Washington for the coffee, the mountains, or the wine. But, true explorers know to visit for the endless offerings of waterfalls. Thanks to its vast collection of cascades, the best part is that you can plan your entire trip around the roar and mist.
If you're flying into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), make Salish Lodge & Spa your first stop. Perched right above Snoqualmie Falls, it turns a day trip into a staycation, complete with soaking tubs, plush robes, and views that make you forget about Wi-Fi. Heading toward Olympic National Park? Lake Quinault Lodge offers rustic comfort within easy reach of Merriman Falls, Bunch Falls, and a forest so vibrant it feels borrowed from a storybook. Also tucked in Olympic National Park, Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort spoils you with bubbling mineral pools, riverside cabins, and a 1-mile stroll through old-growth forests to Sol Duc Falls.
Washington is an extraordinary place that makes chasing cascades feel less like sightseeing and more like a way of life. From roaring giants to delicate ribbons tucked deep in lush forests, you'll find yourself spoiled by choice. And honestly? You might start planning your return before your socks have even dried.