This Breathtaking State Boasts The Most Waterfalls In America

If Washington handed you a map marked with every waterfall in the state, you might think it was a joke. How could one place hold this many? The state has over 2,900 of them, far exceeding any other state in the United States. From the plunging Palouse Falls, Washington's official state waterfall, to the 1,000-foot drop of Panhandle Falls in Skamania County, this state is stitched together by streams, rivers, and falls that seem to appear around every bend.

The most famous is Snoqualmie Falls, a magnificently scenic waterfall taller than Niagara. You'll hear the crashing waves and feel the sheer power of this waterfall from the parking lot. But the joy is in discovering the lesser-known spots that don't make the postcards — yet. Wallace Falls State Park is a prime example and an awe-inspiring paradise for waterfall lovers. Its nine cascading drops make you feel like you're collecting stamps in a waterfall passport with every viewpoint. Tucked into the Taylor River drainage near North Bend, Anderson Creek Falls tumbles nearly 365 feet across five cascades over granite slabs. Its stunning beauty hides in plain sight, just waiting to be discovered by curious wanderers.

Washington's waterfalls are magical in every season. Spring hikes bring swollen rivers and thundering flows, while winter transforms Franklin Falls into a frozen cathedral-like landscape. Summer is for chasing hidden gems like Myrtle Falls, a cascading waterfall near Mount Rainer. Autumn? That's when the falls are framed by fire-bright maples and golden aspens. You can plan your route carefully or let curiosity be your compass. Either way, in Washington, you're never more than a short wander from your next jaw-drop moment. It's a place where these powerful forces remind you how small you are in this majestic, natural world.