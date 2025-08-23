Maine's Underrated Picturesque City Is Brimming With Walkable Parks, Local Brews And Bites, And Historic Charm
When you think of Maine, you probably picture charming seaside towns, fresh Atlantic lobsters, and rugged coastal beauty. From picture-perfect lighthouses dotted along the coastline to the waterfront charm of Portland, the Pine Tree State has everything you could need for a relaxing East Coast getaway. Bordering the Atlantic Ocean and southeast Canada, the breathtaking northeast state offers a unique New England charm that distinguishes it from the rest of the United States. Whether you choose to visit Maine's islands for a quintessential summer getaway or soak up the history in York, a coastal town with picturesque beaches and New England charm, you're sure to find the perfect vacation destination for you.
While the coastline is what draws most visitors to Maine, traveling inland promises a treasure trove of natural scenery, historic cities, and riverside gems. Take, for example, the underrated picturesque city of Brewer, with its walkable parks and riverside trails, delicious local brews and bites, and fascinating New England history. Sitting just across the Penobscot River from Bangor, and included as part of the Bangor Metropolitan Statistical Area, this coastal town offers a unique glimpse into small-town life in Maine. Located just off Interstate-95 and Interstate-395, Brewer is easily reachable from major destinations across the northeast. Just a one-hour drive north of Augusta and a one-hour drive west of Acadia National Park, this hidden gem provides a convenient and peaceful escape from busier cities and popular tourist spots. If you're flying, Bangor International Airport is your handiest option, with plenty of flight options less than ten minutes from the city by car.
Explore scenic parks and riverside trails in Brewer
Many small towns across inland Maine, like the idyllic lakeside town of Hartland, boast abundant natural beauty and opportunities to connect with the great outdoors. Brewer is no exception, with its charming walkable parks that are perfect for hiking, relaxing, and exploring the great outdoors. The Indian Trail Park is a peaceful four-acre green oasis at the heart of the city. Set on the banks of the Penobscot River, the park features an extensive network of tree-lined trails that are ideal for hiking, mountain biking, and even snowshoeing in the winter. The park also offers plenty of amenities, including picnic benches and public restrooms, making it ideal for a full day out.
Eastern Park, just south of the city center, is another peaceful urban escape, complete with playgrounds for the little ones, picnic tables and benches, and scenic views of the Penobscot River. Loved by both locals and visitors alike, Google reviewers praise the park as a great place for kids, with one writing, "Love this park. Always love to bring my kids there!", while another commented that "there's tons of space for kids to run around [with] lots a shaded spots with pumice tables for parents to sit and watch their littles." Make the most of Brewer's riverside location with a stroll along the scenic Brewer Riverwalk. Ideal for peaceful strolls or walking the dog, this flat paved trail is relatively easy and suited to all fitness levels and abilities, with access for wheelchairs as well. Along the way, you'll pass small waterfalls, colorful flowerbeds, and pristine manicured gardens, adding to the charm of this quiet riverside trail.
Where to eat and drink in historic Brewer
The city of Brewer was founded over 200 years ago by Massachusetts native John Brewer, welcoming the first settlers to the area surrounding the Penobscot River. The city thrived throughout the 1800s, thanks to the growth of various milling and lumber industries, which helped Brewer grow into the city it is today. If you're keen to get a glimpse into the city's storied past, check out the Brewer Historical Society on Wilson Street, a community organization that aims to keep the history of Brewer alive through education, photographs, and historical artifacts. Otherwise, head to the historic Brastow Homestead and Grist Mill, located just south of the city. This old farmhouse is recognizable for its classic Greek Revival architecture and offers a unique glimpse into Brewer's milling history of the mid-1800s.
Feeling hungry yet? Brewer boasts a diverse and exciting dining scene that showcases the very best local and international flavors. The High Tide Restaurant and Bar is a firm local favorite, specializing in classic Maine-style seafood dishes, including Rhode Island Shrimp, New England Clam Chowder, and, of course, a Lobster Roll. They also host frequent live music events, so check their social media for the latest updates if you're in town. While Brewer takes its name from its founding father, Brewer could easily be applied to the city's thriving brewing industry. New England is renowned for its thriving craft beer scene, and Brewer is no exception. End your night at Mason's Brewing Company, a beloved local pub and eatery, showcasing the finest local brews and IPAs. With outdoor seating, top-class hospitality, and a passion for beer and bites, it's unsurprising that Mason's was voted "Best Craft Brewery" in Bangor Metro.