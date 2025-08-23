Idaho's Oldest City Is An Outdoor Paradise Full Of Bike Trails, Caves, Dazzling Waters, And Historic Charm

Idaho's timeless beauty shines through the state's rugged mountains and rich history, while the Gem State's Wild West energy can be found deep in the mountains, cozy charm is around every corner in the state's oldest city. Here's a fun fact: Idaho's oldest city wasn't intended to be in Idaho. More surprisingly, it was founded in the Washington Territory.

In 1860, 60 Mormon families founded the small settlement of Green Meadows around a fort nestled in the northern end of the lush, green Cache Valley. They began building homes and developing small farms along the Cub River, thinking that they were still in Utah. Unbeknownst to them, they were about 1 mile north of the 42nd parallel, the northern border of the Utah Territory. As the settlers later discovered, despite the LDS church's efforts and Utah's claim to Franklin in 1861, Congress designated the southernmost corner of Washington Territory as Idaho Territory in 1863. After a government survey in 1872, Franklin was discovered to be in Idaho, leading to disappointment among residents. Rather than move the town south, Franklin became the staging point for other towns founded by Mormon pioneers, as well as the site of many of Idaho's early developments.

As you may assume, Franklin shares strong ties with both states, like many of the area's outdoor attractions. Many of these local secrets include Bear Lake, the dazzling "Caribbean of the Rockies," hundreds of miles of local mountain biking trails, and wondrous caves. Whether you're paddling, fishing, or just cruising through with a smile on your face, this corner of Southeastern Idaho has a unique history and gorgeous scenery that are perfect for family adventures.