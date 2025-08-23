Idaho's Oldest City Is An Outdoor Paradise Full Of Bike Trails, Caves, Dazzling Waters, And Historic Charm
Idaho's timeless beauty shines through the state's rugged mountains and rich history, while the Gem State's Wild West energy can be found deep in the mountains, cozy charm is around every corner in the state's oldest city. Here's a fun fact: Idaho's oldest city wasn't intended to be in Idaho. More surprisingly, it was founded in the Washington Territory.
In 1860, 60 Mormon families founded the small settlement of Green Meadows around a fort nestled in the northern end of the lush, green Cache Valley. They began building homes and developing small farms along the Cub River, thinking that they were still in Utah. Unbeknownst to them, they were about 1 mile north of the 42nd parallel, the northern border of the Utah Territory. As the settlers later discovered, despite the LDS church's efforts and Utah's claim to Franklin in 1861, Congress designated the southernmost corner of Washington Territory as Idaho Territory in 1863. After a government survey in 1872, Franklin was discovered to be in Idaho, leading to disappointment among residents. Rather than move the town south, Franklin became the staging point for other towns founded by Mormon pioneers, as well as the site of many of Idaho's early developments.
As you may assume, Franklin shares strong ties with both states, like many of the area's outdoor attractions. Many of these local secrets include Bear Lake, the dazzling "Caribbean of the Rockies," hundreds of miles of local mountain biking trails, and wondrous caves. Whether you're paddling, fishing, or just cruising through with a smile on your face, this corner of Southeastern Idaho has a unique history and gorgeous scenery that are perfect for family adventures.
Southeast Idaho's unique outdoor playground
Franklin sits at the nexus of two beautiful long-distance bicycle routes. Geologists, mountain biking enthusiasts, and history buffs shouldn't miss exploring the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, starting at the Utah-Idaho state border outside of Franklin. The unique trail runs along the former shore of Lake Bonneville, a prehistoric lake that covered much of Utah and southeastern Idaho until 15,000 years ago. Work began on the 280-mile trail in 1990, with the intention of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail serving as a recreational backbone for northern Utah. Idaho's first city is also the starting point to bike or drive the Pioneer Historic Byway, a gorgeous road connecting Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming. The route from Franklin leads to Yellowstone through jaw-dropping Eastern Idaho, including the tragic Bear River Massacre site, where over 250 Shoshone were massacred in 1863, and Red Rock Pass, the point where Lake Bonneville gave way and flooded the Columbia River system, leaving behind the Great Salt Lake.
During the hot summer months, grab your coat and explore southeastern Idaho from below the earth's surface as you cool off at the nearby Paris Ice Cave or the Minnetonka Cave. The Minnetonka Cave is a great family activity to explore half a mile deep into the earth, where you'll find nine different areas of stalactites, stalagmites, and banded travertine in a chilly 40 degrees Fahrenheit environment. Both caves are only accessible during the summer, with the Paris Ice Caves being largely inaccessible until July. If you visit the Minnetonka cave, be aware that bat colonies live inside, and do not wear or bring anything that has been in another cave on your tour.
Franklin's Historic Past
Franklin's Mormon pioneer heritage is prevalent throughout the small city. Unlike other cities named Franklin across the United States, Franklin, Idaho, was named for a Mormon apostle called Franklin D. Richards, not Benjamin Franklin. Moreover, the city was first connected to Ogden by rail and Salt Lake City by telegraph, and was built in the "Plat of Zion" town model developed by Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). At the heart of the city's well-preserved historic district are gorgeous homes, including the Hatch House, crafted by some of the earliest settlers who immigrated from Scandinavia and Britain. Other sites offer insight into the LDS church's and Idaho's early history, including a Relic Hall, which displays keepsakes commemorating the city's first settlers and the Franklin Cooperative Mercantile Institute building, a local branch of the Zion Cooperative Mercantile Institute (ZCMI), the "first department store" chain in the United States, which was owned by the LDS Church.
Despite having numerous historical sites, Franklin is off the beaten path on U.S. 91 and offers limited dining and lodging options. Preston, the county seat of Franklin County and the home of Napoleon Dynamite, is just up the road. As you're arriving in Preston, you'll see Polar Bear Eats, with burgers, tots, and ice cream so good that they're worth the drive from Utah. Moreover, Preston does have a small supermarket and a few accommodation options, though you'll find far more variety in Logan, Utah, 35 minutes south. Once you've enjoyed your meal, continue up the scenic route to Idaho Falls, the Gem State's gateway to the majestic Tetons and Yellowstone.