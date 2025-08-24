Maine's Coast Boasts An Under-The-Radar Sandy State Park With A Peaceful Swim Beach Surrounded By Islands
Blessed by nearly 3,500 miles of intricate coastline, Maine is rife with scenic coves, forested mountains, and thousands of islands. Visitors flock to the state, especially in the summer and fall months, for its quaint towns, stunning landscapes, outdoor adventures, and fresh seafood — especially lobster. About five miles south of Rockland, one of Maine's best cities, on the Owls Head peninsula lies Birch Point State Park, a wonderland of woodland trails with a sandy beach. The state park measures 62 sprawling acres strung along the Muscle Ridge Channel, dotted with the Muscle Ridge Islands in the distance.
The beautiful sweep of beach, fringed by pine trees and rocky promontories, is perfect for swimming, paddling, and kayaking in the gentle waves, as well as tidepooling and strolling along the sand during low tide. On the grassy lawns near the beach, grills and picnic tables invite group gatherings. You can also fish from designated areas, and it's a great spot for bird-watching too. Active types can head out on two tree-lined trails that culminate with stunning views over the water — and bring your dogs, as long as they're on a leash.
Birch Point State Park is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 9:00 a.m. to sunset. To enter the park, it's $3 for Maine residents and $4 for non-residents. During the rest of the year, visitors have to park elsewhere and then access the beach on foot. The nearest airport is Knox County Regional Airport just six minutes away by car, which receives direct flights from Boston. Portland International Jetport is about an hour and 45 minutes drive away.
What to see and do at Birch Point State Park
Birch Point State Park is a popular summertime spot for relaxing on the shore and swimming in the cool, placid waters. The beach, however, is not supervised by lifeguards, so visitors swim at their own risk. When the tide is out, tidepools and small shells and sea glass are revealed and ensure fascinating discoveries. Set back from the beach are the park's facilities, such as public restrooms, picnic tables, and grills. Active types who want to further explore the area can head out on easy trails that extend along the coast through pine tree paths.
From the beach, you can see the Muscle Ridge Islands which rise out of the blue waters about two miles offshore. You can kayak out to the islands from Birch Point State Park with Maine Sport Outfitters. During the five-hour tour, you'll paddle around this unspoiled archipelago and even land ashore for a picnic before heading back to the park. If you want to explore even further, take the ferry from Rockland to Matinicus Isle, the 'farthest inhabited land' off America's East Coast.
"Birch Point State park has been one of our favorites for many years," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We especially love it in winter when it's deserted. It is quintessentially Maine with the pine trees and combination of rocky shoreline and sandy beach." During autumn, come to marvel at the stunning foliage that transforms the park's forest into brilliant fall colors and offers excellent photography opportunities. And in the winter months, dress warmly and bring snowshoes to traverse the snowy landscape.
Where to stay and eat near Birch Point State Park
Birch Point State Park offers no concessions, but you can bring your own provisions to grill during the season and enjoy on the park's picnic tables for a scenic meal. The Owls Head General Store, about a 10-minute drive from the park entrance, serves up sandwiches, pizzas, and award-winning burgers. For the iconic Maine specialty of lobster, head about seven miles south of the park to highly-rated McLoons Lobster Shack. Located on the waterfront of Spruce Head Island, this charming spot with picturesque patio seating offers ultra-fresh lobster rolls, steamed 1¼ pound lobsters, lobster stew, and local favorite New England clam chowder.
And where to stay near the park? While the park does not offer camping facilities, the closest accommodation is the quaint Weskeag Inn, which is just a five-minute drive away. A former ship captain's mansion dating to the early 19th century, the inn transports guests to another era with just seven historic rooms, some with stunning views of the Weskeag River that flows right past the inn. Though there is no restaurant, a bountiful breakfast is served each morning. Weskeag Inn is open year round, and room rates start at $170 per night in the summer to fall.
For more options, nearby Rockland boasts a wide range of lodging, from historic inns to modern hotels. Some of Maine's most luxurious hideaways are found in Camden, an under-the-radar scenic beach town that's a 30-minute drive from the state park. The historic harbor town has been an elite summer resort since the Gilded Age. Here you'll find the elegant Norumbega Inn, a boutique property voted one of the world's best by Travel + Leisure, and the Camden Harbour Inn, part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World collective.