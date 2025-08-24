Maine's Coast Boasts An Under-The-Radar Sandy State Park With A Peaceful Swim Beach Surrounded By Islands

Blessed by nearly 3,500 miles of intricate coastline, Maine is rife with scenic coves, forested mountains, and thousands of islands. Visitors flock to the state, especially in the summer and fall months, for its quaint towns, stunning landscapes, outdoor adventures, and fresh seafood — especially lobster. About five miles south of Rockland, one of Maine's best cities, on the Owls Head peninsula lies Birch Point State Park, a wonderland of woodland trails with a sandy beach. The state park measures 62 sprawling acres strung along the Muscle Ridge Channel, dotted with the Muscle Ridge Islands in the distance.

The beautiful sweep of beach, fringed by pine trees and rocky promontories, is perfect for swimming, paddling, and kayaking in the gentle waves, as well as tidepooling and strolling along the sand during low tide. On the grassy lawns near the beach, grills and picnic tables invite group gatherings. You can also fish from designated areas, and it's a great spot for bird-watching too. Active types can head out on two tree-lined trails that culminate with stunning views over the water — and bring your dogs, as long as they're on a leash.

Birch Point State Park is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 9:00 a.m. to sunset. To enter the park, it's $3 for Maine residents and $4 for non-residents. During the rest of the year, visitors have to park elsewhere and then access the beach on foot. The nearest airport is Knox County Regional Airport just six minutes away by car, which receives direct flights from Boston. Portland International Jetport is about an hour and 45 minutes drive away.