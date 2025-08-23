Rick Steves Reveals His Tips For Using Data Roaming On Your Cell Phone Safely And Smartly

Your cell phone may work abroad, but don't assume it's free. Those roaming charges can shock you with bills far exceeding expectations. To lower your costs, travel expert Rick Steves, on his website Rick Steves' Europe, advises, "Avoid using your cellular network for bandwidth-gobbling tasks. Skyping, downloading apps, and watching YouTube all eat up megabytes and can wait until you're on Wi-Fi." Instead, exercise patience and wait for Wi-Fi connections to handle these data-heavy activities.

Many travelers underestimate their data consumption or don't realize they're using cellular data at all. To completely eliminate usage, simply disable "cellular data" or go into "airplane mode" in your phone's settings. This must-know phone tip saves you huge fees on cruises as well. If you prefer staying connected with controlled usage, Steves suggests resetting your data tracker to zero immediately upon arrival abroad. This lets you monitor data consumption in real-time. Also, check that automatic updates aren't silently draining precious data in the background.

That being said, there are times when cellular data is essential while traveling. Taken a wrong turn on a road trip? Need to locate that emergency coffee shop on a morning walk? Or does streaming Spotify feel like an absolute must? If Wi-Fi isn't always accessible in these moments, you need a solid backup that won't break the bank.