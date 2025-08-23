Avoid The Bar Harbor Crowds At Maine's Underrated Acadia National Park Gateway Brimming With Charm And Beaches

Bar Harbor, one of America's most affordable vacation destinations, is a coastal Maine escape with endless lobster. It's undeniably picturesque, but as the most famous gateway to Maine's beloved Acadia National Park, it can also get very crowded, especially in the summer months. Luckily, there's another nearby gateway to Acadia that offers the charm, lobster, views, and easy access to the park, but with a fraction of the crowds. And that's the sleepy seaside village of Seal Harbor, Maine.

Just 7.6 miles (12 km) down coast from Bar Harbor on Mount Desert Island (MDI), Seal Harbor is best known as the summer home for many wealthy people – historically, this includes the Rockefellers, the Fords, and, nowadays, Martha Stewart. For the not-so-rich-and-famous, Seal Harbor is still a charming, quaint village with incredible views of the ocean and many of Maine's islands (with a few yachts scattered in for good measure). A public beach provides plenty of swimming opportunities, and hiking trails for all levels surround the town. And, of course, all the wonders of Acadia National Park are right on Seal Harbor's doorstep, accessed via the Stanley Brook Entrance, just two minutes outside of town.

Seal Harbor is so idyllic and peaceful, it feels quite remote. However, the village (and Mount Desert Island as a whole) is well-connected to the mainland by a bridge, and the closest major airport (Bangor International) is about 1.5 hours from Seal Harbor.