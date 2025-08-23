Situated Just Outside Bend Is Oregon's High-Desert Gem With Waterfalls, Craft Cider, And Food Truck Flair

Oregon has a lot more to offer than just its biggest city. From Sisters, a quiet and artsy town with year-round activities and breathtaking mountain views, to Redmond, the underrated and rugged city that serves as Central Oregon's hub, the heart of the Beaver State is sparkling with an array of hidden gems.

One such gem that often gets overlooked is Tumalo, a tiny community surrounded by big beauty. Tucked unassumingly between Sisters and the naturally breathtaking Oregon city of Bend, Tumalo is where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure unite. Backdropped by the majestic Three Sisters Mountains, Tumalo flourishes in scenic splendor. Within its rural backyard are tree-ringed campgrounds, cascading waterfalls, and endless outdoor adventures.

Meanwhile, its modest collection of urban delights — from food trucks to steakhouses — packs a serious punch that's backed with a small-town atmosphere. If you're looking for a quiet corner of Central Oregon to enjoy all the charms of Bend without the crowds, Tumalo is the ideal destination.