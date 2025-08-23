Situated Just Outside Bend Is Oregon's High-Desert Gem With Waterfalls, Craft Cider, And Food Truck Flair
Oregon has a lot more to offer than just its biggest city. From Sisters, a quiet and artsy town with year-round activities and breathtaking mountain views, to Redmond, the underrated and rugged city that serves as Central Oregon's hub, the heart of the Beaver State is sparkling with an array of hidden gems.
One such gem that often gets overlooked is Tumalo, a tiny community surrounded by big beauty. Tucked unassumingly between Sisters and the naturally breathtaking Oregon city of Bend, Tumalo is where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure unite. Backdropped by the majestic Three Sisters Mountains, Tumalo flourishes in scenic splendor. Within its rural backyard are tree-ringed campgrounds, cascading waterfalls, and endless outdoor adventures.
Meanwhile, its modest collection of urban delights — from food trucks to steakhouses — packs a serious punch that's backed with a small-town atmosphere. If you're looking for a quiet corner of Central Oregon to enjoy all the charms of Bend without the crowds, Tumalo is the ideal destination.
Where to eat in Tumalo
If you're flying to the region, landing at the Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will place you about a 20-minute drive from Tumalo. To trade the monotonous drive down HWY-97 for a scenic journey past open pastures and humble homes, take the Old Bend Redmond Highway. At the end of your drive, you'll be greeted by a lone gas station, adjacent to the quaint Tumalo Country Store, which has been welcoming travelers at its current location since the 1950s.
Home to under 800 residents, Tumalo is a tiny community in comparison to its populous next-door neighbor, Bend. And yet, it offers a comparable food and beer scene. Steps away from the Tumalo Country Store, you'll find a charming food cart pod, The Bite. Open daily, The Bite's food offerings include a taco truck, pizza cart, and sushi spot. Wash it all down with a local brew, and grab a spot by the fire pit, where you can enjoy live music by local artists on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Though the food carts are relatively new to town, the staple of the community's dining scene is the Tumalo Steakhouse. Set in a historic ranch-style building dating back to 1965, the restaurant has changed hands a few times (operating as the beloved yellow-colored Tumalo Feed Company through the 1990s until 2020), yet it's retained its western-themed charm through the years. Belly up to the old-fashioned saloon, or dig into a sizzling Cowboy Steak, surrounded by wood-paneled walls adorned with taxidermy mounts and western memorabilia. You'll also want to stop by the Tumalo Cider Co., where you'll find small-batch, dry ciders that are just what the doctor ordered after a long day of exploring.
Outdoor activities in Tumalo
The main attraction of Tumalo is its beautiful outdoors. Situated at the gateway to the Deschutes National Forest along the lazy Deschutes River, Tumalo State Park is the prime spot for camping. Pitch a tent at one of its 54 tree-ringed campsites, or nestle into an adorable yurt in the woods. Embraced by towering Ponderosa pines and dotted with picnic tables, the day-use area of the park is perfect for riverside lounging and waist-high dips in the Deschutes. The park also provides easy access to a 2.4-mile section of the scenic Deschutes River Trail, whose full 12-mile stretch traverses through old-growth forests, rimrock canyons, and ancient lava flows.
Situated about 45 minutes southwest of Tumalo State Park is one of America's most enchanting waterfalls, Tumalo Falls. Standing 97 feet tall, the majestic waterfall is the tallest in the area and is an unmissable natural attraction in Central Oregon. An array of hiking trails ring the falls, offering various viewpoints of its cascading beauty. Hike the half-mile trail to the Upper Viewpoint, or embark on a 7-mile trek along the Tumalo Falls Loop, which grants views of multiple waterfalls in the area. If you're not up for a hike, the Lower Viewpoint near the parking lot offers a breathtaking view of the photogenic falls without all the walking.