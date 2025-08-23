Why Tourists Told To Not Tip While In Italy Might Be Receiving Wildly Outdated Advice

Americans brushing up on their homework before a trip to Europe have probably come across travel guides or TikTok influencers sharing one particular culture-shock tidbit: that tipping is nonexistent in this part of the world. A baffling thought, since tipping 15 to 20% for every service-related interaction is second nature to Americans. But those happily skipping out on tips in Italy — a favored European destination of Americans — are operating on some very outdated travel advice, warns an American transplant in Italy. After 16 years of living la dolce vita in Umbria, writer and editor Elizabeth Heath confirms that the tipping culture has found its niche on Italian shores, albeit with less intensity than the American standard.

The no-tip advice is rooted in the wages Italian and American waitstaff receive. Europeans in the hospitality sector earn minimum wage, a stark contrast to their tip-dependent counterparts in the U.S. This leads to a lot of confusion on the part of American tourists, a sentiment echoed on CNN by an Austin-based writer: "I think 'chaos' is the best word for the state of tipping in Europe now, The old rules are out, and no one is really sure what the new rules are."

But if Heath's observation of tipping becoming "increasingly the norm" and "definitely appreciated" is anything to go by, it seems like Italy has moved toward a "tip-aissance." Forget the outdated advice of leaving your Italian waiter with a simple thank you — a token tip has gone from taboo to the thing to do.