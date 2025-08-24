Louisiana's Vibrant City Is An Underrated Destination With Inviting Architecture, Historic Charm, And A Casino
Marksville might be easy to miss on a map, but it's well worth adding to your Louisiana itinerary. Life moves at a slower pace here, and that's part of its charm. Small-town hospitality is everywhere, whether you're chatting with a shop owner downtown or enjoying a plate of local favorites at a neighborhood restaurant. Located in the heart of Avoyelles Parish, Marksville makes a convenient home base for exploring the region. Depending on how you structure your trip, you can take half-day excursions into the surrounding countryside or venture out to experience one of Louisiana's famous bayous.
Beyond Marksville's Southern charm and historic sites, there's another major draw that keeps visitors coming back year after year. While Marksville might not be home to America's largest casino resort that has its own outlet mall and adventure park, Paragon Casino Resort still offers plenty of entertainment, dining, and gaming options for travelers. To have the best of both worlds, a perfect day in Marksville could begin with a stroll through the historic district and end with an hour at the slots.
Explore historic charm and inviting architecture in Marksville
Marksville might be a small town compared to other Louisiana hot spots, but there's plenty of history and culture to explore. A stroll through the Marksville Commercial Historic District spans 11 blocks and takes you past 47 historic properties going back to the 19th century. The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse and the Old Voinche Building are two of the most noteworthy structures, but each building has its own unique story. The best way to appreciate the Beaux Arts and Federal architecture in the district is on foot, allowing you to take in the details up close while enjoying the charm of the surrounding streets.
Another notable stop is the Hypolite Bordelon House, built around 1820 by the Bordelon family, one of the first European settler families in Avoyelles Parish. The house was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. It's a short drive from downtown Marksville and offers visitors a glimpse into life for early European settlers in Louisiana. On-site parking is available for those arriving by rental car. If time permits, consider adding a day or two onto your trip to explore the architectural highlights of New Orleans, like this slice of Creole Charm with riverside views. Unlike Marksville's Beaux Arts and Federal architecture, New Orleans' buildings often showcase French, Spanish, and Caribbean influences.
How to get to Marksville and where to stay
After landing at the airport, the most convenient way to reach Marksville is by car. While Marksville Municipal Airport handles private and charter flights, the nearest major commercial airport is Alexandria International Airport (AEX), which is about a 50-minute drive away depending on traffic and road conditions. AEX offers daily flights to major hubs like Dallas and Atlanta, though most routes require a connection. Public transportation within Marksville is limited, so it's best to consider renting a car at the airport or exploring rental options elsewhere.
When in Marksville, meals are a definite highlight. Start the day with a savory or sweet breakfast at La Petite Affaire Cafe, then end it with craft beer, crab cakes, and other Southern comfort staples at Broken Wheel Brewery. As for where to stay, Paragon Casino Resort is a favorite for visitors seeking upscale accommodations with direct access to the casino. It features a full-service spa, several on-site restaurants, and, of course, a 24-hour gaming floor.
Hampton Inn & Suites Marksville is another hotel in town, located just across from Paragon Casino. Rooms are comfortable but nothing fancy, and there's an outdoor pool to cool off on hot summer days. For something more historical, consider booking a room at Loyd Hall Plantation, a bit outside of town. While Hampton Inn & Suites might make more sense for families, couples tend to prefer the rural setting and antique furnishings of Loyd Hall.