North Dakota's Under-The-Radar State Park Has Undisturbed Missouri River Paddling And Fishing

One of the major highlights of Cross Ranch State Park is its Missouri River access, which is ideal for canoeing and kayaking. Visitors can rent canoes and kayaks on-site, or bring their own gear. Fishing enthusiasts will love this stretch of water, which is home to walleye, pike, catfish, and more. Those who prefer activities on land have just as many options to explore. The trails are suitable for everything from hiking and mountain biking to snowshoeing and skiing. The trails vary in length and difficulty, making them suitable for all ages and levels. The Cottonwood/Gaines trail is a total of 5.4 miles and you'll come across an old car track that's used for scientific studies. The 2-mile-long Prairie Trail is self guided and passes by a bison pasture, which of course visitors are instructed to keep a safe distance from.

For travelers unfamiliar with North Dakota, Cross Ranch State Park is surprisingly accessible. The closest major airport is Bismarck Municipal Airport (BIS), just 50 minutes from the park. Once you land, renting a car is highly recommended. If you're driving, Cross Ranch is roughly seven hours from Minneapolis–Saint Paul and about five hours from Rapid City, South Dakota, a city full of art and attractions.