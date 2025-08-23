North Dakota's Under-The-Radar State Park Has Undisturbed Missouri River Paddling And Fishing
Nestled along a scenic, untamed stretch of the Missouri River, Cross Ranch State Park is one of North Dakota's best-kept outdoor secrets. Located less than 50 miles northwest of Bismarck (which has an underrated dining scene), this 5,000-acre park offers a landscape that feels completely unspoiled, perfect for travelers craving peace, nature, and wide-open skies among the nearly 17 miles of trails. Unlike some of North Dakota's more well-known parks, Cross Ranch has deliberately stayed rustic — preserving its cottonwood forests, riverside trails, and prairie ecosystems in as natural a state as possible.
For those who enjoy smaller, uncrowded destinations, Cross Ranch is a refreshing alternative. But just because the area is a bit more rustic, that doesn't equate to boring. The variety of trails are perfect for nature-watching (with the chance to spot roaming bison), fishing, and even access to accommodations like cabins or yurts. It's a destination where cell signals may fade but bird calls, flowing water, and serene sunsets dominate your senses.
Adventures at Cross Ranch State Park
One of the major highlights of Cross Ranch State Park is its Missouri River access, which is ideal for canoeing and kayaking. Visitors can rent canoes and kayaks on-site, or bring their own gear. Fishing enthusiasts will love this stretch of water, which is home to walleye, pike, catfish, and more. Those who prefer activities on land have just as many options to explore. The trails are suitable for everything from hiking and mountain biking to snowshoeing and skiing. The trails vary in length and difficulty, making them suitable for all ages and levels. The Cottonwood/Gaines trail is a total of 5.4 miles and you'll come across an old car track that's used for scientific studies. The 2-mile-long Prairie Trail is self guided and passes by a bison pasture, which of course visitors are instructed to keep a safe distance from.
For travelers unfamiliar with North Dakota, Cross Ranch State Park is surprisingly accessible. The closest major airport is Bismarck Municipal Airport (BIS), just 50 minutes from the park. Once you land, renting a car is highly recommended. If you're driving, Cross Ranch is roughly seven hours from Minneapolis–Saint Paul and about five hours from Rapid City, South Dakota, a city full of art and attractions.
Lodging at Cross Ranch State Park
After a day of being on the water and hiking trails, you can unwind in one of Cross Ranch State Park's lodging options. There's a range of campsites that start at just $15 per night, but if you're open to spending a bit more or want a cozier vibe, you can rent a cabin or yurt. Stays in all of the facilities require a reservation and a two-night minimum.
The smaller yurts range from $70 to $85 per night and sleep up to five people. They also come with a small fridge, microwave, and fireplace. The larger, Pretty Point Yurt, costs up to $150 per night and features two bedrooms, a loft space, couch, kitchen, air conditioning, and a bathroom. It's also situated right along the Missouri River, for spectacular views sun up to sundown. The cabins cap out at $150 per night and have the rustic camping feel, but with the comforts of AC, heat, a full kitchen, and more. Bathrooms aren't available in most of the spaces, but toilets are nearby and the visitor center has showers.