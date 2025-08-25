Tucked In A Peninsula Is Washington's Postcard-Worthy Blue Lagoon With Wildlife Views And Rocky Beaches
For a quiet coastal spot in Washington with plentiful wildlife and gravelly shores, your trip might take you to the Key Peninsula. Here you will find Burley Lagoon, a 358-acre watershed with its area divided between Pierce and Kitsap counties. The lagoon is a coastal body of water at the north end of Carr Inlet, which is part of Washington's Puget Sound with camping and scenic woodland trails. You'll notice the Purdy Sand Spit, which isolates the lagoon from the more open Henderson Bay. This spit (a narrow strip of land that goes into a body of water) keeps in check an environment with a controlled tidal flushing through a small channel under the Purdy Bridge. The shoreline is a mix of rocky estuary sections, gravelly beaches and tidal mudflats that you can see at low tide. Naturally, visitors should bring appropriate footwear.
You can expect your wildlife sightings to be plenty in the area. The mudflats are feeding spots for birds like ducks and geese, and you'll see great blue herons along the edge of the water. You might also spot cute seals and otters swimming in the lagoon. If you're lucky, you may even see orcas and gray whales, which have been known to enter the lagoon. Fun fact, the fish are a food source for the Southern Resident killer whale population, which connects the lagoon's health to the survival of this endangered group.
When you're getting your trip together, the nearest large city is Tacoma, which is about 18 miles away (a 22-minute drive). If you're flying, your best bet is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), approximately 40 miles away (a little less than an hour's drive). You'll likely want to have your own car for the trip, as public transportation is pretty limited in this part of the peninsula.
What to do around the Burley Lagoon
For things to do, your options will be on the water, on land, or on the trails. You can head down to the Purdy Sand Spit, which is another one of Washington's wildly underrated peaceful havens for paddlers, swimmers, and stargazers. If you're visiting on New Year's Day, check out the Polar Bear Jump (be sure to bundle up because it'll be quite cold). It's a yearly event where people jump from the Purdy Bridge into the lagoon's chilly water.
You can also visit the city of Gig Harbor (about an 11-minute drive from the lagoon), which has a lot for you to see. Stop by the Harbor History Museum, as it has exhibits on the area's nautical past, including pieces from the Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapse. For an outdoor spot, Skansie Brothers Park is a waterfront space that has a seasonal farmers market and live music. You can take a private Venetian-style gondola ride in the harbor with a serenading gondolier. There are art galleries like the Ebb Tide Gallery, where you can see works from local artists.
You'll also find a plethora of hiking and walking paths nearby. Check out the Cushman Trail, which is a 6.2-mile paved trail for walking and biking that has great views of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Another spot is Kopachuck State Park, where the trails go down to a peaceful shoreline, and if you're a paddler, get to Cutt Island Marine State Park, which is a wildlife sanctuary. If you want a more rustic-style hike, go to Haley State Park on the Key Peninsula. It has a trail that goes through a forest and opens up to a gravel beach on Case Inlet. These are a great way to see the peninsula and gorgeous scenery.
Where to stay and eat around Burley Lagoon
For places to stay near Burley Lagoon, you can check out some of Gig Harbor's boutique spots like the Maritime Inn and the Waterfront Inn. For a higher-end stay, look into the Alderbrook Resort & Spa, which has a spa, marina, and nature trails. Since the Burley Lagoon area is near a few of Washington's small secret state parks, it offers cozy forested campsites and stunning turquoise river views. You'll find places like Potlatch State Park or Dash Point State Park (both are between 40 minutes to just over an hour away). You can try glamping at Tahuya Adventure Resort in Belfair, where you can stay in modernized tents. You can also find vacation rentals on Burley Lagoon, with some houses having their own private beach access and kayaks for you to use.
You'll find most of the food and drink spots are over in Gig Harbor. Grab some pub-style food and local craft beers at Tides Tavern, which is a 21-and-over spot right on a pier. For breakfast or lunch, you might try Netshed No. 9, which is in a historic building right on the water. For coffee with a twist, pop into Java & Clay Cafe, where you can also paint pottery, as well as order beer and wine.
For the beer lovers on the trip, you have 7 Seas Brewing with its main taproom in downtown Gig Harbor, and Wet Coast Brewing Co. is another local spot. If wine is more your jam, you can visit Olalla Vineyard & Winery in the nearby town of Olalla (about a 7-mile ride). You also won't want to miss Heritage Distilling Co., which has its main tasting room in Gig Harbor and has won a ton of awards for its delicious whiskies.