Tucked In A Peninsula Is Washington's Postcard-Worthy Blue Lagoon With Wildlife Views And Rocky Beaches

For a quiet coastal spot in Washington with plentiful wildlife and gravelly shores, your trip might take you to the Key Peninsula. Here you will find Burley Lagoon, a 358-acre watershed with its area divided between Pierce and Kitsap counties. The lagoon is a coastal body of water at the north end of Carr Inlet, which is part of Washington's Puget Sound with camping and scenic woodland trails. You'll notice the Purdy Sand Spit, which isolates the lagoon from the more open Henderson Bay. This spit (a narrow strip of land that goes into a body of water) keeps in check an environment with a controlled tidal flushing through a small channel under the Purdy Bridge. The shoreline is a mix of rocky estuary sections, gravelly beaches and tidal mudflats that you can see at low tide. Naturally, visitors should bring appropriate footwear.

You can expect your wildlife sightings to be plenty in the area. The mudflats are feeding spots for birds like ducks and geese, and you'll see great blue herons along the edge of the water. You might also spot cute seals and otters swimming in the lagoon. If you're lucky, you may even see orcas and gray whales, which have been known to enter the lagoon. Fun fact, the fish are a food source for the Southern Resident killer whale population, which connects the lagoon's health to the survival of this endangered group.

When you're getting your trip together, the nearest large city is Tacoma, which is about 18 miles away (a 22-minute drive). If you're flying, your best bet is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), approximately 40 miles away (a little less than an hour's drive). You'll likely want to have your own car for the trip, as public transportation is pretty limited in this part of the peninsula.