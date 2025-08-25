The Spa Resort Among Austria's Best Has A Stunningly Unique Pool, Ice Grotto, And 'Water Staircase' High In The Alps

From snow-capped peaks to glacial lakes, most travelers considering a relaxing visit to the Austrian Alps don't have to be convinced of its beauty. The challenge, then, is not deciding whether to go to Austria. It's finding out where to stay to enjoy this region to the fullest. If ultimate indulgence is what you're seeking, look no further than Hotel Krallerhof.

Hotel Krallerhof is a five-star luxury resort nestled near the Leoganger Steinberge Mountains. This holistic resort has everything the modern, mindful traveler is seeking: public art installations from international artists, modern spa and wellness offerings, and close proximity to nature that leaves you feeling refreshed. It's located two hours from Hallsatt, one of the Earth's most visited places, and two hours from Salzburg, home to one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attraction.

Hotel Krallerhof is built on sweeping alpine land that used to be a family farm. Now, those humble beginnings have grown into a sustainable, creative destination that celebrates its beautiful surroundings. Whether you're looking for an energizing retreat in nature or a healing escape from the stressors of daily life, Austria's Hotel Krallerhof is the ultimate getaway.