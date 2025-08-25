The Spa Resort Among Austria's Best Has A Stunningly Unique Pool, Ice Grotto, And 'Water Staircase' High In The Alps
From snow-capped peaks to glacial lakes, most travelers considering a relaxing visit to the Austrian Alps don't have to be convinced of its beauty. The challenge, then, is not deciding whether to go to Austria. It's finding out where to stay to enjoy this region to the fullest. If ultimate indulgence is what you're seeking, look no further than Hotel Krallerhof.
Hotel Krallerhof is a five-star luxury resort nestled near the Leoganger Steinberge Mountains. This holistic resort has everything the modern, mindful traveler is seeking: public art installations from international artists, modern spa and wellness offerings, and close proximity to nature that leaves you feeling refreshed. It's located two hours from Hallsatt, one of the Earth's most visited places, and two hours from Salzburg, home to one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attraction.
Hotel Krallerhof is built on sweeping alpine land that used to be a family farm. Now, those humble beginnings have grown into a sustainable, creative destination that celebrates its beautiful surroundings. Whether you're looking for an energizing retreat in nature or a healing escape from the stressors of daily life, Austria's Hotel Krallerhof is the ultimate getaway.
Rejuvenate at the Hotel Krallerhof spa
You don't have a shortage of options when it comes to spa amenities and wellness offerings at Hotel Krallerhof. The resort caters to all aspects of longevity, which includes emotional balance, strength, nutrition, immune support, intestinal health, and sleep. The spa, called ATMOSPHERE, is built around a natural lake that guests of all ages can swim in. Integrated into the lake is an infinity pool with Olympic dimensions of 164 feet and a comfortable temperature for year-round enjoyment. Other features of the spa include cold plunge pools, whirlpools, saunas, a sun deck, yoga room, and cafe. The spa also offers treatments at the Refugium, including massage, hot stone treatments, and salt baths.
Lovers of unique swimming experiences also tend to enjoy the spa's blue grotto, which is heated to 95 degrees Fahrenheit for total relaxation. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the ice grotto. This frigid room is kept at a bone-chilling 14 degrees Fahrenheit. While you may only be able to handle it for a few second at a time, the intention is to alternate between the ice grotto and the heat of the blue grotto or sauna. This is what's called Kneipp therapy, a type of hydrotherapy where brief exposures to cold are used to boost circulation.
Planning your stay at Hotel Krallerhof
When you arrive at Hotel Krallerhof, you'll be greeted by the breathtaking Alpine Zen Garden, which features a "water staircase" that anchors the hotel's rotunda with architectural beauty and soothing sounds. The hotel is also just a seven-minute walk from the local Steinbergbahn Leogang cable car, which you can ride year-round for mountain views at staggering heights of 5,780 feet. You can also explore the extraordinary surroundings by taking a train ride through Austria's Alps in unmatched comfort. Health conscious travelers will love the hotel's selection of holistic cuisine, based on the latest trends and research in the science of longevity.
The closest major city to the hotel is Salzburg, Austria, and the drive is roughly one hour and 17 minutes. Alternatively, guests can arrive at the Leogang train station and board a free shuttle directly to the hotel. Nightly rates are pricey, as you might expect for a five-star luxury hotel in the Austrian Alps. However, all rooms include coveted perks such as 100% merino sheep wool bed linens, access to the spa, free parking, free daytime childcare, and cable car access. Plus, prices vary seasonally, so you may get a better deal if you visit during off-peak months.