An Affordable Train Ride In Austria Takes You Through The Breathtaking Alps In Unmatched Comfort
After a journey to beautiful Innsbruck, home of a whimsical Igloo Village hotel, there are few better onward journeys than the train route between Innsbruck and Bludenz, known as the Albergline. The trip is a relatively short one at 125 minutes, but the views are nothing short of mesmerizing. The route cuts a view-laden route through Tyrol, an alpine region known for its charming towns and villages, with tumbling mountain vistas turning into flowery meadows, all punctuated by Austrian landmarks such as the Trisanna Bridge and the impressive Weisberg Castle. Seats on the Albergline route between Innsbruck and Bludenz start at around $32 in standard class, but there are three classes to choose from, including an extremely comfortable and spacious first-class option.
While there's an Innsbruck airport, it has limited connections, serving mainly other European cities, but another option is to fly into Vienna International Airport to spend a few days in Austria's breathtaking capital, known for its cafe culture. From here, you can take the direct train from Vienna Hauptbahnhof to Innsbruck Hauptbahnhof, which takes on average four hours and 53 minutes.
What to expect on the Albergline trains
The WESTbahn operated train on the Albergline is a whimsical double-decker, with free Wi-Fi, power outlets, adjustable seating, and modern toilets. As these are regional trains, you won't find a full restaurant onboard, but there are dedicated West cafés with vending machines for cold drinks, coffees, teas, sandwiches, and light snacks.
Tickets for the Innsbruck to Bludenz route are available online from the WESTbahn website, as well as in WESTshops, tobacco stores throughout Austria, and onboard the trains. Additionally, your Austria and Germany Interrail and Eurail passes (money-saving rail tickets that can be used across Europe, from Austria to Italy) are valid in the Standard Class compartments of the train.
If you want to travel in even more comfort and make those stunning alpine views all the better, then you can choose Comfort Class or First Class over standard class tickets. Comfort class benefits from more leg room, and every set of four seats gets a spacious table. First class has all the benefits of the first two classes, but with large adjustable leather seats with reading lights, Oshibori towels, a bottle of spring water, and chocolate cookies. Regardless of which class you choose, you'll get a free seat reservation as standard, and this can only be changed if you travel in comfort or first class.
What to do once you arrive in Bludenz
Bludenz has plenty to see for those hoping to get to know Austria a little more intimately. From the Bludenz Train station, the car-free old town, or Altstadt, is an easy eight-minute walk. Once there, you'll find a warren of narrow alleyways sweeping past lovely old cafes, traditional arcades, and historic architectures such as the striking St. Laurentius church and the Schloss Gayenhofen, a pink-shaded castle with roots in the 13th century.
But the real draw of Bludenz is in its location, perched on the intersection of five stunning valleys in the south of the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. There are various ways to explore the mountains here, whether hiking circular trails to the Sonnenberg ruins from nearby Nüziders, or exploring each of the five valleys via an incredible mountain bike tour, which takes cyclists deep into the stunning alpine mountains via rides along the idyllic river Alfen and nights in charming villages like Bürserberg.
Afterward, either take the same Albergline train back to Innsbruck, or consider touring more of Austria in Hallstatt, one of the Earth's most visited places. Alternatively, cross the border (in around an hour by bus and train) to experience the exact opposite in nearby Liechtenstein, one of the world's least-visited countries.