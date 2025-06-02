An Affordable Train Ride In Austria Takes You Through The Breathtaking Alps In Unmatched Comfort

The WESTbahn operated train on the Albergline is a whimsical double-decker, with free Wi-Fi, power outlets, adjustable seating, and modern toilets. As these are regional trains, you won't find a full restaurant onboard, but there are dedicated West cafés with vending machines for cold drinks, coffees, teas, sandwiches, and light snacks.

Tickets for the Innsbruck to Bludenz route are available online from the WESTbahn website, as well as in WESTshops, tobacco stores throughout Austria, and onboard the trains. Additionally, your Austria and Germany Interrail and Eurail passes (money-saving rail tickets that can be used across Europe, from Austria to Italy) are valid in the Standard Class compartments of the train.

If you want to travel in even more comfort and make those stunning alpine views all the better, then you can choose Comfort Class or First Class over standard class tickets. Comfort class benefits from more leg room, and every set of four seats gets a spacious table. First class has all the benefits of the first two classes, but with large adjustable leather seats with reading lights, Oshibori towels, a bottle of spring water, and chocolate cookies. Regardless of which class you choose, you'll get a free seat reservation as standard, and this can only be changed if you travel in comfort or first class.