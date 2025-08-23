Pennsylvania's Trendy City Just Outside Allentown Charms With Family-Friendly Fun And A Fabulous Farmer's Market
Just 71 miles north of Philadelphia and a mere 17 miles east of Allentown, a thriving, artsy Pennsylvania city with world-class bites, you'll find Easton. It's a trendy city that blends Philly's inclusive energy and waterfront vibes with Allentown's historic charm, close-knit feel, and walkable downtown, truly the best of both worlds. And coming here from the nearby Lehigh Valley International Airport couldn't be more convenient; just drive 13 miles east on US-22. Don't worry if you're planning to fly from Philadelphia International Airport, either. It's just a 90-minute drive that'll feel well worth it once you take in Easton's art-centric energy and scrumptious food scene.
If you're not too much of a fan of flying and driving, public transportation is always an option around here. The Easton Intermodal Transportation Center downtown is in charge of all bus services, including Greyhound, Susquehanna Trailways, and Trans-Bridge. This means that trips to and from NYC, Philadelphia, and most nearby airports are not only available daily, but pretty reasonably priced, too. At the end of the day, choose whatever mode of transportation keeps you the most refreshed and energized: As part of the Lehigh Valley, the mountainous Pennsylvania region famous for its charming cities and endless scenic trails, Easton promises a jam-packed vacation that's not easy to keep up with.
Easton's trendy city life: culture, food, and drinks
Easton's downtown is the perfect blend of historic charm and creative flair. The Karl Stirner Arts Trail, in particular, is one of the area's greatest highlights: a 1.75-mile scenic route along Bushkill Creek that showcases everything from rotating sculptures to public art. While in the artistic spirit, the State Theatre Center is another unmissable gem. First built in 1910, its 1,500-seat Beaux-Arts venue hosts all types of concerts, performances, and even the long-running Freddy Awards for young theater talent. Two things to keep in mind: There's a multi-story car park nearby that makes getting in and out a breeze, and the views from the balconies are unmatched, so any tickets there are well worth the extra price.
Those looking for a good drink can't go wrong with Easton Wine Project, an inviting hub praised for its cozy atmosphere, top-notch food, outstanding service, and impressive wine selection that brings you some of the best dry whites, reds, and rosés for under $10 a glass. More of a beer person? You can go to Wanderlust Beer Garden instead. Customers here love the food trucks, fire pits, live music, and the fact that there's even a playground for children to run around. All in all, it's one of the more unique places in the city, and the beers (all the drinks, really) come highly recommended.
For a more food-focused experience, visiting the Easton Public Market is non-negotiable. Located at 325 Northampton Street, this is an indoor venue with a rotating cast of vendors selling everything from cheese, noodles, and barbecue to baked goods and crêpes. You'll also find some great artisan shops here selling hand-made gems that'll serve as perfect souvenirs.
Enjoying Easton's family-friendly fun and historic farmers' market
Families will have the time of their lives in Easton, starting with a trip to Bushkill Park, one of the nation's oldest amusement parks (dating back to 1902) and a local favorite. What you'll find here is a mix of kid-friendly rides, the iconic "Bar'l of Fun" funhouse, ice skating, and party rentals that are guaranteed to bring out some of that nostalgia. And if you're looking for something that'll take you a bit closer to nature, Jacobsburg State Park, just 16 minutes away, is the perfect choice for refreshing hikes and family-bonding picnics.
If there's one place people can't stop raving about, it's Klein Farm Creamery in nearby Forks Township — a must-see for children and adults alike that promises a petting zoo, lots of lush, green grounds, and, of course, some of the region's best ice cream treats. Everything is made fresh on the farm, and there's even a corn maze in the fall that adds an extra layer of seasonal fun. Klein Farm is also right on one of the sumptuous trails linking Pennsylvania's best artisanal eats, so foodies can use this as a jumping-off point for a longer, state-wide experience.
With all that said, at the heart of Easton's community life is none other than its iconic Farmers' Market, which has been operating since 1752 and is considered the oldest open-air producer-only market in the nation. It's open every Saturday from May 3 to December 20 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Scott Park. Here, you'll get to browse through over 60 vendors selling locally grown produce, artisanal cheeses, crafts, flower bouquets, and everything in between.