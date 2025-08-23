Pennsylvania's Trendy City Just Outside Allentown Charms With Family-Friendly Fun And A Fabulous Farmer's Market

Easton's downtown is the perfect blend of historic charm and creative flair. The Karl Stirner Arts Trail, in particular, is one of the area's greatest highlights: a 1.75-mile scenic route along Bushkill Creek that showcases everything from rotating sculptures to public art. While in the artistic spirit, the State Theatre Center is another unmissable gem. First built in 1910, its 1,500-seat Beaux-Arts venue hosts all types of concerts, performances, and even the long-running Freddy Awards for young theater talent. Two things to keep in mind: There's a multi-story car park nearby that makes getting in and out a breeze, and the views from the balconies are unmatched, so any tickets there are well worth the extra price.

Those looking for a good drink can't go wrong with Easton Wine Project, an inviting hub praised for its cozy atmosphere, top-notch food, outstanding service, and impressive wine selection that brings you some of the best dry whites, reds, and rosés for under $10 a glass. More of a beer person? You can go to Wanderlust Beer Garden instead. Customers here love the food trucks, fire pits, live music, and the fact that there's even a playground for children to run around. All in all, it's one of the more unique places in the city, and the beers (all the drinks, really) come highly recommended.

For a more food-focused experience, visiting the Easton Public Market is non-negotiable. Located at 325 Northampton Street, this is an indoor venue with a rotating cast of vendors selling everything from cheese, noodles, and barbecue to baked goods and crêpes. You'll also find some great artisan shops here selling hand-made gems that'll serve as perfect souvenirs.