Washington's Hottest New Beer Crawl Crosses The Columbia In This River City With Award-Winning Brews

Portland's reputation as a haven for craft beer drinkers precedes it. Oregon's trendiest city witnessed a brewpub boom in the 1980s, an IPA revolution in the '90s, and by 2014, CNN was declaring it "the world's best beer city." It remains a heavy hitter in the global beer scene today, being home to award-winning breweries like Von Ebert, Steeplejack, Ruse, and Wayfinder, as well as some stellar beer crawls in the walkable neighborhoods of Slabtown. But other American cities are beginning to vie for the title, like Asheville, North Carolina, "Beer City, USA," and San Diego, California's craft beer capital.

As it happens, one of the best beer crawls in the region is a new kid on the block, located a 30-minute drive east of the city in Washougal, Washington. Across the Columbia River from Portland and just inside the Washington state border, Washougal is a cozy city surrounded by lush greenery and hiking trails that hug the epic Columbia River Gorge. Natural beauty might lure travelers to this corner of the Pacific Northwest, but it's the bars that will make them want to stay.

Washougal is now firmly on the beer map, especially since Vinepair named local brewery Recluse Brew Works one of the best new breweries in America in 2024. The Washougal Brew Pass (think of it as a beer passport), which encourages imbibers to explore the city's pubs, features five local taprooms: Recluse Brew Works, Grains of Wrath Brewing, Doomsday Brewing, 50-40 Beer, and Trap Door Brewing. Visit them all with a Brew Pass, available to download at the Visit Washougal website, and you'll receive a prize of the final bar's choosing.