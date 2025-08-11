The Carolinas' 'Beer City, USA' Is A Modern Craft Brew Mecca With Taprooms, Tours, And Festivals Galore

Ever since the bitter explosion of the first American-style IPA, the U.S has been the beating heart of the craft beer movement. From its early days in the 1970s, the number of craft breweries has grown to nearly 10,000 across the country, with multiple cities emerging as creative hubs for the industry. One such craft beer Mecca — packed with taprooms, tours, and festivals galore — is the Carolinas' Beer City of Asheville.

Once a thriving Art Deco playground for Northern socialites, the Wall Street Crash of 1929 sent Asheville on a decades-long downward spiral. But a late '80s surge in the arts, fueled by low rent and stunning abandoned spaces, breathed life into the city — and craft beer paired beautifully with that creative buzz. The first brewery, Highland Brewing Company, arrived in 1994, kickstarting the scene. Thirty years later, it's virtually impossible to escape beer in the scenic mountain town.

Hidden amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has more breweries per capita than almost any other U.S. city — including San Diego, the coastal city best known as California's "craft beer capital." Most are located in the city's compact, community-driven downtown, fostering a beer-centric atmosphere other "beer cities" can't quite emulate. Each spot, from independent small-batch brewers to relocated beer giants, is bursting with creative flair, encapsulating the spirit of Asheville in every pint of the hoppy stuff. Thankfully, there are too many to try in one visit, so you'll have to book a few trips.