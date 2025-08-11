The Carolinas' 'Beer City, USA' Is A Modern Craft Brew Mecca With Taprooms, Tours, And Festivals Galore
Ever since the bitter explosion of the first American-style IPA, the U.S has been the beating heart of the craft beer movement. From its early days in the 1970s, the number of craft breweries has grown to nearly 10,000 across the country, with multiple cities emerging as creative hubs for the industry. One such craft beer Mecca — packed with taprooms, tours, and festivals galore — is the Carolinas' Beer City of Asheville.
Once a thriving Art Deco playground for Northern socialites, the Wall Street Crash of 1929 sent Asheville on a decades-long downward spiral. But a late '80s surge in the arts, fueled by low rent and stunning abandoned spaces, breathed life into the city — and craft beer paired beautifully with that creative buzz. The first brewery, Highland Brewing Company, arrived in 1994, kickstarting the scene. Thirty years later, it's virtually impossible to escape beer in the scenic mountain town.
Hidden amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has more breweries per capita than almost any other U.S. city — including San Diego, the coastal city best known as California's "craft beer capital." Most are located in the city's compact, community-driven downtown, fostering a beer-centric atmosphere other "beer cities" can't quite emulate. Each spot, from independent small-batch brewers to relocated beer giants, is bursting with creative flair, encapsulating the spirit of Asheville in every pint of the hoppy stuff. Thankfully, there are too many to try in one visit, so you'll have to book a few trips.
What to do on a beer pilgrimage to North Carolina's craft brew Mecca
It would be easy to start and end this section with a simple command: Drink craft beer. But Asheville's beer scene is so diverse that a little more nuance is required. Newcomers often flock to beer colossus Sierra Nevada's sprawling campus on the outskirts of town. It's spectacular and emblematic of craft beer's growth, but it should be contrasted with some of the city's smaller producers.
Hidden in the basement of a former department store, One World Brewing's speakeasy-style location has been churning out outstanding small-batch beers since 2014. Its newer spot in Asheville West is bigger, but the original remains a mainstay. Just around the corner is Wicked Weed Brewing's stunning taproom. Its 2017 acquisition by Anheuser-Busch was controversial in the industry but has proved successful, helping push craft beer into new markets while maintaining creativity. With over 60 breweries in the city, each with its own quirks, themes, and specialities, you're spoiled for choice. Just don't go too crazy — give your liver a rest and maybe visit the Biltmore Estate to decide if it really is the most overpriced tourist trap in the world.
For a concentrated experience, visit during one of Asheville's many beer festivals. Asheville Beer Week is a multi-day annual celebration spanning the entire city. Breweries launch new products, restaurants offer tastings, live music is everywhere, and the town's creativity is on full show. Other smaller festivals, like Burial Beer Co.'s Burnpile or the city's Oktoberfest, are also mainstays on the Asheville calendar. With so many unique opportunities, timing your visit to coincide with one could be amazing. That said, it can get busy. As an alternative, the nearby artsy mountain town of Boone offers Asheville vibes without the crowds.
How to plan a beer-centric trip to Asheville, North Carolina
Despite its mountain valley perch, Asheville is easy to get to. It has a small airport that's served by most major airlines. Direct flights are limited, so you can expect to fly in from major hubs like Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and others. The well-connected Charlotte Douglas Airport is about a 2-hour drive away, making renting a car from there a viable option. The drive through the mountains is almost worth the trip alone. Parking can be a nuisance downtown, so be prepared to fork out some cash for hotel parking or use one of the city's multi-story parking lots.
For a trip centered around beer, it's important to consider your accommodation's proximity to downtown or West Asheville. Uber and Lyft are both active in the area, though wait times can increase farther outside the city. Opting to stay in downtown or the nearby River Arts District allows you to walk to the majority of the top spots, only needing a ride for larger campus-style breweries like Sierra Nevada or New Belgium.
If picking individual breweries feels overwhelming, a local tour provider can be a great option. Companies like the Brews Cruise offer expert-led experiences around multiple breweries, combining Asheville history with an introduction to the world of craft beer.