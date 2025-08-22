Rick Steves Says To Ditch This One Popular Item If You Don't Want To Be Labeled An 'Ugly Tourist'

Travel is beautiful because of its ability to change us, enlighten us, and make us more than just the product of where we're from or where we live. To achieve such growth, we have to be willing to immerse ourselves in our destination, to eschew our creature comforts and experience the place we're visiting in real time. We have to be looking not for mementos but memories.

As legendary travel writer and TV host Rick Steves admonishes in his article, "It's important to stow your camera, roll up your sleeves, and enjoy the real thing." Not only will it help you to truly live your travels, it will also help to keep you from being labeled an "ugly tourist."

Americans have unfortunately gained a reputation as being the world's worst tourists according to a survey by LivingSocial and Mandala Research (via Fox News). Ironically, even many Americans believe that Americans are the worst. If you long for those explorations where you meet the locals and authentically share in the culture of the place you're visiting, you definitely want to strive not to be an "ugly tourist." While Steves has many tips for being in the present while traveling, including his checklist you always want to do before a vacation, one incredibly easy tip is to leave the selfie stick at home. As Steves explains when discussing the so-called ugly tourist, "The worst ones have selfie sticks."