Rick Steves Says To Ditch This One Popular Item If You Don't Want To Be Labeled An 'Ugly Tourist'
Travel is beautiful because of its ability to change us, enlighten us, and make us more than just the product of where we're from or where we live. To achieve such growth, we have to be willing to immerse ourselves in our destination, to eschew our creature comforts and experience the place we're visiting in real time. We have to be looking not for mementos but memories.
As legendary travel writer and TV host Rick Steves admonishes in his article, "It's important to stow your camera, roll up your sleeves, and enjoy the real thing." Not only will it help you to truly live your travels, it will also help to keep you from being labeled an "ugly tourist."
Americans have unfortunately gained a reputation as being the world's worst tourists according to a survey by LivingSocial and Mandala Research (via Fox News). Ironically, even many Americans believe that Americans are the worst. If you long for those explorations where you meet the locals and authentically share in the culture of the place you're visiting, you definitely want to strive not to be an "ugly tourist." While Steves has many tips for being in the present while traveling, including his checklist you always want to do before a vacation, one incredibly easy tip is to leave the selfie stick at home. As Steves explains when discussing the so-called ugly tourist, "The worst ones have selfie sticks."
A selfie stick is a sign that you care more about your images than your location
The selfie-stick has become an all-too-ubiquitous prop for the average tourist. You'll probably see them all around you if you decide to visit any major destination, including Times Square, the Acropolis, or any destinations that should be considered wonders of the world. This arm extender may sound innocent, but Steves has another name for it: a "narcissi-stick." Using a selfie stick could seem like a person is traveling not to drink deep from the fountain of experience afforded by a beautiful vista or historic landmark, but to instead capture photographic trophies of all the great places one visits.
According to Steves, dropping the phone-photo-antenna will help you on your way to not being an ugly tourist. There's another benefit, however. A 2021 study from Binghamton University found that people can remember visuals better if they experience them and don't just snap a picture. So by taking some time to take everything in — the sights, the smells, the sounds, the feel of the breeze, the conversations happening around you — you will likely form a stronger memory than just snapping a "I was here" photo and moving on. This is not to say you shouldn't take photos at all, but to also check yourself so you're not just experiencing a place through a screen.
Be in the moment, not in the photo
The lesson from Steves' article is that "ugly tourists" aren't making the effort to truly experience the place they're visiting. As he puts it in his article, "The ugly tourist lets a camera rather than people become the focus. Many travelers tramp through Europe like they're visiting a cultural zoo." The selfie stick, then, takes it to a whole other level where somebody inserts themself into the scene instead of trying to do it the old-fashioned way, by entering with open senses and an open mind.
Obviously there's still plenty of room to take photos of your travels, and if an indelible snapshot presents itself to you feel free to capture it for posterity. A photo also has the ability to take you back to a great moment. If you do want a selfie or two, you could check out content creator Maria the Wild's tips for taking a selfie in a packed place. But just realize that photo may not impact your life as much as just diving in and trying to find the rhythm of this new and wondrous place and the people who live there. And nothing says "I'm just here for the photo op, not the rhythm" more than that scepter for your smartphone.
"By developing a knack for connecting with people and their culture," Steves explains, "we become temporary locals — approaching a new country on its level, accepting and enjoying its unique ways of life." By traveling in a way that will allow you to experience the beauty of a place in a visceral and lasting way, collecting memories instead of selfies, you may be well on your way to becoming a beautiful tourist. And a beautiful tourist is welcome pretty much everywhere.