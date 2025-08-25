California's Forgotten Fishing Lake Has Stunning Mountain Scenery And Campgrounds In Sequoia National Forest
California's got it all. At 560 miles from one side to the other and over 1,000 miles from top to bottom, this West Coast playground rolls from the summit of Mount Whitney — the highest point in the 48 states, no less — to the tallest trees on the planet amid the redwood groves on the coast. Commanding an incredible 25% of the state's land area, the mountains of the Sierra Nevada host some of California's most legendary places, whether that's the granite massif of Half Dome or the enchanting, adventure-filled towns of Gold Country. But there remain secrets within the peaks, such as the forgotten waters and the adjoining town of Lake Isabella.
Lake Isabella sits at the southern extremity of the Sierra Nevada range, hemmed in by the serrated ridges of Split Mountain, the wooded Black Mountain, and the wilds of the Sequoia National Forest. Three roads lead in; three lead out. State Route 155 is a zigzagging highland road that's pretty remote, but the most popular route approaches from the west on State Route 178, which can bring you up from Bakersfield in about an hour. Route 178 also heads east from the lake over the beautiful Walker Pass.
What awaits you when you arrive? How about a land of dusty mountain peaks threaded with panoramic hiking paths, or the waters of one of the largest reservoirs in California shimmering under the summits? There's also boating, kayaking, and campgrounds tucked into steep-sided river canyons.
Fishing in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella has been hailed as one of the best-kept fishing secrets of California. And in a state that has more than 3,000 named lakes, that's saying something. What's notable is that the lake sits at a relatively high elevation in the Sierra Nevada range. That keeps the water cool enough to support a kaleidoscope of different species, from bluegills to rainbow trout to catfish. Throw in a dramatic setting of snow-dusted mountains, and you can see why it's such a magnet for those with a fishing rod in tow.
There are numerous spots for anglers around both the lake banks and the nearby river valleys, some open all year, others open seasonally. Head up to the North Fork of the Kern River to find plenty of rainbow trout and small, winding creeks that are perfect for fly fishing. You can also rent a boat at the French Gulch Marina to get out on the lake itself.
One date stands out on Lake Isabella's fishing calendar: the annual Isabella Lake Fishing Derby. Taking place over the course of a single week every spring, the event organizers release a collection of trout into the waters, and participants can bag up to $10,000 for hooking a prize catch.
Hiking and camping at Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella's corner of the southern Sierra Nevada might not be quite as popular as Yosemite National Park, which draws 4 million people each year and even has a lottery system for its Half Dome hikes. But the lake is home to outdoorsy treasures that shouldn't be overlooked.
The camping alone promises a real escape into the wild. There are eight separate campgrounds dotting the lake itself, with more beckoning in the surrounding mountain region. Some fine pitches await at Paradise Cove, a site that has sweeping views of the lake. Then there's the quiet, riverside plots of Sandy Flat, a 15-minute drive down the Kern River to the west.
Unzip the tent and rise early — there are miles of hiking trails waiting for you to explore. The Isabella Peak Trail, also known as the Coso Mine Loop Trail, whisks you off the beaten path for a two-hour romp over boulder-dotted peaks to an abandoned gold mine in the hills. For a more relaxing vibe, head to Remington Hot Springs and Miracle Hot Springs, both located on the Kern River just a 20-minute drive south of Lake Isabella.