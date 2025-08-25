California's Forgotten Fishing Lake Has Stunning Mountain Scenery And Campgrounds In Sequoia National Forest

California's got it all. At 560 miles from one side to the other and over 1,000 miles from top to bottom, this West Coast playground rolls from the summit of Mount Whitney — the highest point in the 48 states, no less — to the tallest trees on the planet amid the redwood groves on the coast. Commanding an incredible 25% of the state's land area, the mountains of the Sierra Nevada host some of California's most legendary places, whether that's the granite massif of Half Dome or the enchanting, adventure-filled towns of Gold Country. But there remain secrets within the peaks, such as the forgotten waters and the adjoining town of Lake Isabella.

Lake Isabella sits at the southern extremity of the Sierra Nevada range, hemmed in by the serrated ridges of Split Mountain, the wooded Black Mountain, and the wilds of the Sequoia National Forest. Three roads lead in; three lead out. State Route 155 is a zigzagging highland road that's pretty remote, but the most popular route approaches from the west on State Route 178, which can bring you up from Bakersfield in about an hour. Route 178 also heads east from the lake over the beautiful Walker Pass.

What awaits you when you arrive? How about a land of dusty mountain peaks threaded with panoramic hiking paths, or the waters of one of the largest reservoirs in California shimmering under the summits? There's also boating, kayaking, and campgrounds tucked into steep-sided river canyons.