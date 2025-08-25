This Denver Suburb Is An Urban Oasis With A Wildlife Refuge, Quirky Oddities, And Vast Outdoor Adventure

The northern Denver suburb of Commerce City is fittingly named. After the first settlers arrived in the mid-1800s, the Colorado region blossomed as a farming community, serving as an agricultural hub for dairy, wheat, and livestock well until the late 1920s. Trout farms also set up shop along the South Platte River, which snakes along the western side of town. In 1962, the area was officially incorporated as a city, setting the stage for its continued growth today.

Now a veritable park haven, outdoor adventure looms around just about every corner of Commerce City. The burgeoning Colorado community, which is now home to more than 70,000 people, gives locals and visitors alike access to grassy parklands, several rustling lakes, and even a sprawling wildlife refuge. For those who admire the quirkier things in life, you'll also find an eclectic assortment of nearby attractions — proof that this lovely slice of urban oasis offers a little something for everyone.

Commerce City sits right next door to the Denver International Airport (DEN), so you shouldn't have any trouble getting there. Being so close to Colorado's capital city, there's also a good amount of lodging options to choose from, with one of the closest being the WoodSpring Suites Denver Commerce City. If you plan to linger for a while, the stylish Catbird Hotel is considered Denver's best spot for extended stays.