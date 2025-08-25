This Denver Suburb Is An Urban Oasis With A Wildlife Refuge, Quirky Oddities, And Vast Outdoor Adventure
The northern Denver suburb of Commerce City is fittingly named. After the first settlers arrived in the mid-1800s, the Colorado region blossomed as a farming community, serving as an agricultural hub for dairy, wheat, and livestock well until the late 1920s. Trout farms also set up shop along the South Platte River, which snakes along the western side of town. In 1962, the area was officially incorporated as a city, setting the stage for its continued growth today.
Now a veritable park haven, outdoor adventure looms around just about every corner of Commerce City. The burgeoning Colorado community, which is now home to more than 70,000 people, gives locals and visitors alike access to grassy parklands, several rustling lakes, and even a sprawling wildlife refuge. For those who admire the quirkier things in life, you'll also find an eclectic assortment of nearby attractions — proof that this lovely slice of urban oasis offers a little something for everyone.
Commerce City sits right next door to the Denver International Airport (DEN), so you shouldn't have any trouble getting there. Being so close to Colorado's capital city, there's also a good amount of lodging options to choose from, with one of the closest being the WoodSpring Suites Denver Commerce City. If you plan to linger for a while, the stylish Catbird Hotel is considered Denver's best spot for extended stays.
Commerce City offers outdoor adventures in your backyard
Utah's Antelope Island State Park may rank among the best parks to see bison roam. But, Commerce City's very own Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is brimming with burly bison much the same. Believe it or not, the lands once housed a chemical weapons manufacturing facility during World War II. After extensive cleanup and restoration efforts, the area is now a thriving wildlife refuge teeming with native critters. Among them are deer, prairie dogs, coyotes, and birds, which you can see by hiking or biking the miles of available trails. Stroll along the water's edge via the 2.42-mile Lake Ladora Loop Trail. The nearly 1-mile Lake Mary Loop Trail also makes for some pretty stellar views.
If you'd prefer to roam the refuge on four wheels, buckle up and cruise the Wildlife Drive, which winds through the animal sanctuary for 11 miles. No matter how you choose to experience it, the wildlife refuge is completely free to visit, at the time of writing. The park is open from sunrise to sunset during the fall, winter, and spring, with extended hours offered in the summer.
A lake retreat can also be found just outside of town. Barr Lake State Park — Colorado's under-the-radar lake escape with peaceful paddling spots — is only minutes away from Commerce City. The 1,950-acre reservoir is the centerpiece of the park, the southern portion of which also serves as a refuge for various Colorado wildlife, including more than 370 species of birds. Open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., entrance fees are $4 per person or $10 per vehicle, at the time of writing.
Drive-in theaters, flea markets, and more in Commerce City
There's seldom a moment for boredom in Commerce City. Parks aside, the city and beyond offers a bevy of offbeat attractions to see. For a truly unique shopping experience, head to the Mile High Flea Market, located in the neighboring community of Henderson. Thousands of vendors, food carts, eateries, and bars line the market each weekend. From amusement park rides to seasonal live music shows, family-friendly fun is definitely on the itinerary. The Denver area's last-remaining drive-in theater is just around the corner. Watch a movie from the comfort of your own vehicle at the 88 Drive-In Theatre, an open-air cinema that could rank among the most charming drive-in movie theaters still operable in America today.
Any Major League Soccer fans in the house? Snag tickets to a Colorado Rapids home game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, flanked by the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hit the links at the Buffalo Run Golf Course. Or, make a splash in Commerce City's 5,000-square-foot, game-themed leisure pool, tucked away in Pioneer Park. It boasts three water slides, a winding lazy river, a volleyball area — need we say more? See a classic film under the Colorado stars at the Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, step back into the Wild West at the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, or see bone fossils up close at Dinosaur Ridge, all of which are roughly 30 minutes away by car.