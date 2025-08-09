Colorado's Under-The-Radar Lake Escape Near Denver Is Brimming With Peaceful Paddling Spots And Birdlife

Residents of other state capitals must envy Denverites. An abundance of underrated destinations can be found in or near Colorado's epicenter, from an intriguing ecological site just minutes away at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, to Elitch Gardens, America's only downtown theme and water park smack dab in the middle of the city. Yet with so much to do, perhaps the ideal outing doesn't involve adventure and sensory overload. Sometimes, you just want a bit of peace. Barr Lake State Park offers just that, mixing under-the-radar paddling spots with a peaceful sanctuary for birdlife. It's the ideal daytime detour from Denver, as it's just 30 minutes away.

Barr Lake originally served as a watering hole for wolves, bison, and elk. Nearby tribes such as the Cheyenne, Ute, and Arapaho descended upon the area throughout the year to hunt. The slow march of civilization caused a series of dams, diversions, and — unfortunately — pollution so bad that it needed to be legislated away in 1965. It's from this checkered history that Barr Lake State Park opened to the public in 1977.

The 2,715-acre state park with a reservoir in its heart offers the sparse landscape of a marsh you're more likely to see somewhere below the Rust Belt. Marshes and cottonwoods — both alive and dried — mingle among the prairie grasses, with a menagerie of wildlife making cameos. The resulting ambiance feels much more like a time warp into an era that predates human civilization.