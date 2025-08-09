Colorado's Under-The-Radar Lake Escape Near Denver Is Brimming With Peaceful Paddling Spots And Birdlife
Residents of other state capitals must envy Denverites. An abundance of underrated destinations can be found in or near Colorado's epicenter, from an intriguing ecological site just minutes away at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, to Elitch Gardens, America's only downtown theme and water park smack dab in the middle of the city. Yet with so much to do, perhaps the ideal outing doesn't involve adventure and sensory overload. Sometimes, you just want a bit of peace. Barr Lake State Park offers just that, mixing under-the-radar paddling spots with a peaceful sanctuary for birdlife. It's the ideal daytime detour from Denver, as it's just 30 minutes away.
Barr Lake originally served as a watering hole for wolves, bison, and elk. Nearby tribes such as the Cheyenne, Ute, and Arapaho descended upon the area throughout the year to hunt. The slow march of civilization caused a series of dams, diversions, and — unfortunately — pollution so bad that it needed to be legislated away in 1965. It's from this checkered history that Barr Lake State Park opened to the public in 1977.
The 2,715-acre state park with a reservoir in its heart offers the sparse landscape of a marsh you're more likely to see somewhere below the Rust Belt. Marshes and cottonwoods — both alive and dried — mingle among the prairie grasses, with a menagerie of wildlife making cameos. The resulting ambiance feels much more like a time warp into an era that predates human civilization.
Barr Lake's many facets
Barr Lake's waters are open to smaller craft like sailboats and less-powerful motorboats, but only in the northern portion. Kayak and paddleboard rentals are ideal, though, allowing travelers to take to the waters in relative quiet that allows them to soak in the ethereal surroundings. From their perch on the water, paddlers can enjoy a panoramic view of the Rocky Mountains, which ascend from the neighboring plains. In their immediate surroundings, they'll spot winged critters equally worthy of their attention. Those with a penchant for birding should take to the water with their binoculars and birding list in tow (you can use the park-provided Bird List Brochure if you didn't bring your own).
The 371 species of birds flying about Barr Lake State Park provide exactly the sort of passive, relaxing pastime that can counter the churn of modern life. Strolling along the lakeside trail or paddling on the waters, one can encounter blackbirds, bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, and the great horned owl — one of the largest of its species at an imposing two feet tall — and many other avian residents. The park hosts birding hikes on weekdays and weekends, where birders of a feather can flock together.
Not into birds or boats? The park's 1,950-acre reservoir provides something for everyone. There's much you'd expect. Anglers can reel in rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, and more. Hikers can traverse any of the 21 miles of trails that crisscross the park. As for the unexpected, how about archery? That's right, visitors can — and should — do their best Robin Hood (or Katniss Everdeen) impression at one of the park's 12 shooting lanes.
Planning your visit to Barr Lake
Barr Lake State Park should be included in any Denver itinerary. Visitors arriving by air will naturally land at Denver International Airport, America's largest, with some of the best food options. While there, you'd be foolish not to have a cold one... or two. Colorado's capital is also America's craft beer capital, with some of the best brews in the country. If you need a place to overnight, look no further than the Best Western Denver Southwest, a dinosaur-themed hotel full of fossils that offers a one-of-a-kind stay.
Daily passes to Barr Lake State Park cost $4 ($10 for a vehicle pass). Plan your itinerary ahead of time, as the lake itself is known to close due to toxic algae blooms, which may limit your chances to paddleboard (though you can still kayak and canoe). Be sure to follow instructions on water safety, as exposure to toxic algae can lead to some gnarly side effects. There is no wrong time to visit the state park, just like there's no wrong time to visit Denver.